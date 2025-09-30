The best Prime Day Garmin deals (so far) - early savings on some of our favorite fitness watches

Amazon's next big Prime Day sale (officially called Big Deal Days) is scheduled for October 7th and 8th, but if you're feeling impatient, there are already a ton of Garmin watch deals worth checking out today.

I'm not just talking about boring, last-gen wearables, either. Some of the best Garmin watches on the market are seeing impressive discounts, such as $50 off the Vivoactive 6, or this offer that carves a whopping 30% off the Forerunner 955. Of course, the deals are certain to get better as we approach Prime Day, so feel free to check back later to see what's new: I'll continue adding new discounts for the duration of the sale.

Prime Day Garmin deals

Garmin Vivoactive 6: $299.99 $249.99 at Amazon The Garmin Vivoactive 6 is the ideal "first fitness watch", coming complete with a durable build, straightforward health and fitness tracking features, and up to 11 days of battery life on a single charge. Days before Prime Day, Amazon is already slashing $50 off the watch, knocking it down to its lowest price ever recorded. Read more ▼

Garmin Instinct Crossover: $399.99 $269.99 at Amazon Currently 33% off at Amazon, the Garmin Instinct Crossover is a rugged smartwatch with military-grade durability, a ridiculously long-lasting battery, and a bounty of comprehensive health and fitness tracking features straight out of the box. Read more ▼

Garmin Lily 2 Active: $299 $249.99 at Amazon

Garmin Lily 2: $249 $199.99 at Amazon The Garmin Lily 2 is designed to deliver both style and training substance, helping you get fitter and track your health without the weight, bulk, and buttons of other Garmin watches. I strongly recommend the Active model for its 9-day battery life, built-in GPS, Garmin Pay, HRV status, sleep coaching, and built-in workouts, but the 5-day Lily 2 is lighter and still has the essentials. Read more ▼

Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) 51mm: $1,099.99 $748 at Amazon Rugged and feature-packed, the Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) is a premium fitness watch with a 1.4-inch AMOLED display, military-grade durability, and 24/7 fitness tracking. It's basically a last-gen version of the Fenix 8 that's missing the mic & speaker but otherwise has nearly all the same features, from the flashlight and downloadable maps to the titanium casing and month-long battery life. It won't feel like a compromise at all! Read more ▼

Garmin Forerunner 955: $499.99 $349.99 at Amazon Built specially with runners in mind, the Garmin Forerunner 955 also features great battery life with accurate GNSS tracking, full-color mapping, and dozens of pre-installed activity modes straight out of the box. Buy the Garmin watch from Amazon today and you'll get a straight 30% knocked off the price, no Prime membership required! Read more ▼

Garmin Instinct 2X Solar: $449 $305.99 at Amazon The Garmin Instinct 2X Solar bridges the gap between the 2nd- and 3rd-gen Instincts, with much better solar recharging than the last generation, a larger display, and a built-in flashlight for nighttime emergencies. Check out my guide on the Garmin Instinct 3 vs. 2X vs. 2 to help you figure out which model you need, but the Instinct 2X is a great mid-level option that's impressively rugged, lasts 40 days or 60 GPS hours without any solar recharging, and has all the training essentials to improve as an athlete. Read more ▼