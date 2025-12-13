You can no longer wear Xreal or Meta's smart glasses in public on this cruise ship

What you need to know

MSC Cruises is cracking down on privacy by banning smart glasses in all public areas across its ships.

Wearables like Ray-Ban Meta glasses are off-limits because they can quietly record photos, videos, or audio without anyone noticing.

If you're caught wearing them publicly, crew members may confiscate them.

As you pack for your next trip, you might include sunscreen, swim trunks, and maybe those new high-tech shades for hands-free photos. However, if you’re heading on an MSC Cruise, it’s worth checking your gear before closing your suitcase.

MSC Cruises now bans smart glasses in public areas (via Cruise Hive). This includes devices like Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses and other wearables that can quietly record photos, videos, or audio without drawing attention.

This update is part of the cruise line’s luggage and prohibited items policy. Anything that can secretly record data is now not allowed in shared spaces. MSC explains that guests want to relax without worrying about being recorded without their knowledge.

While companies like Meta have included small LED lights to indicate when the camera is rolling, some may argue these are easy to miss in bright sunlight or crowded atriums.

Privacy is the priority

While smartphones make it obvious when someone is taking a photo, smart glasses just look like regular glasses. MSC is focusing on this uncertainty, choosing passenger comfort over the convenience of new technology.

It’s not a complete ban at the entrance for now, but the rules clearly say these devices are not allowed in the ship’s public areas. So, you probably can’t wear them in dining halls, pool decks, theaters, or lounges without the crew stepping in.

If you are caught wearing them in common areas, staff could confiscate them. The only place you can safely use your smart glasses appears to be the private confines of your cabin. Still, since the policy lists them under "Items Forbidden Onboard," MSC likely prefers you leave them at home.