What you need to know

Amazon is testing AI-powered smart glasses designed specifically for its delivery associates.

The glasses help scan packages, navigate routes, and capture proof of delivery hands-free.

They feature AI, cameras, and a green display that shows delivery details directly in view.

Smart glasses seem to be everywhere now, and Amazon has joined the list of companies experimenting with them. The company has announced that it's testing AI-powered smart glasses specifically developed for its delivery associates.

In a new blog post, Amazon revealed that these glasses, unlike the Ray-Ban Meta glasses that are for all users, are designed to support delivery associates to make deliveries "safer and more seamless." According to Amazon, they allow associates to scan packages, follow turn-by-turn walking directions, and capture proof of delivery — all without using their phones.

The smart glasses are equipped with cameras, computer vision, and AI-powered sensing capabilities. The feature has a fixed green monochrome heads-up display that shows the package details to the delivery associate directly in their field of view.

Amazon's AI glasses aim to ease delivery work

(Image credit: Amazon)

When a delivery driver parks, the glasses automatically activate and display package details, helping them locate the correct parcel in their vehicles to the corresponding homes. After that, the smart glasses then show turn-by-turn navigation to guide the delivery partner to the exact location.

The glasses are operated by a small controller worn in the delivery vest and powered by a swappable battery for "all-day use." Amazon also says the glasses support prescription lenses and ones that automatically adjust to surrounding light.

The company adds that it has tested earlier versions of the smart glasses with delivery partners to collect crucial feedback and improve the design. It also mentioned that a "future version" may detect issues — such as if a package is dropped at the wrong doorstep — and even notify the partner if there's a pet in the yard.

For now, Amazon hasn't revealed when it will fully deploy these smart glasses across its delivery fleet, but a previous report from The Information (via UploadVR) suggested that Amazon plans to roll out driver glasses by mid-2026, with an initial production of about 100,000 units.