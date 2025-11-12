What you need to know

Even Realities unveils the G2 smart glasses and R1 smart ring, both designed to work in the background without demanding your attention.

The G2 smart glasses boast sharper optics, faster AI, and a more comfortable, lightweight build using aerospace-grade titanium and magnesium alloy.

The Even R1 Smart Ring acts as both a discreet controller for the glasses and a health tracker, offering real-time wellness insights through gestures.

Even Realities has made a name for itself by trying to make tech less loud, and today it's back with a new pair of wearables: the Even G2 Display Smart Glasses and the Even R1 Smart Ring.

Both devices are designed around the idea that the best technology shouldn’t distract you. The Even G2 is an evolution of the brand’s first smart glasses, now incorporating new optics, smarter AI, and a more comfortable fit.

Inside is Even HAO 2.0, a redesigned optical engine using micro-LED projectors and layered waveguides to project crisp visuals that look like they’re naturally part of your world rather than floating text on a lens. It can also display info on multiple visual layers, so quick AI prompts appear in the foreground while navigation or notes sit subtly behind them.

Unlike many smart glasses, the G2 skips cameras and speakers entirely, so there's no recording or unwanted audio. It is built with aerospace-grade titanium and magnesium alloy to keep it featherweight at 36 grams, with IP67 dust and water resistance. Battery life lasts over two days on one charge, and the compact case offers seven full recharges.

On the software side, G2 introduces Conversate, a feature that listens to conversations (with your consent) and helps you keep up with topics, context, and follow-ups. The glasses also refine popular tools like Teleprompt, Translate (supporting 29 languages), and Navigate, now with a built-in geomagnetic sensor for better orientation.

Control on your finger

Then there’s the new Even R1 Smart Ring, which doubles as a discreet controller for the G2 and a health tracker. Made from zirconia ceramic and medical-grade stainless steel, it handles navigation gestures and offers real-time wellness insights. Its TriSync system connects with the G2 and your phone, so it does not feel like another gadget to manage.

Both devices go on sale on November 12 at EvenRealities.com for $599 for the G2 and $249 for the R1. For a limited time, buyers can grab the R1 and accessories for 50% off when bundled with the G2.

Later this year, Even Realities plans to launch Even Hub, a developer platform where creators can build new experiences for the G1 and G2 in an effort to open its ecosystem to community-driven innovation.