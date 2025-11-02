Meta boosts older smart glasses with new Garmin and Strava features for fitness enthusiasts

What you need to know

Meta is bringing Garmin, Strava, and Health Connect integrations to older pairs of its smart glasses.

Ray-Ban Meta Gen 1, Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2, and Oakley Meta HSTN are all getting the boost, including the Autocapture with Garmin feature.

The update appears to be rolling out as a server-side change, and some Meta AI accounts aren't seeing the features yet.

Meta smart glasses began targeting the athlete and fitness crowd with Oakley Meta HSTN, but the latest Oakley Meta Vanguard shades are the full realization of that effort. The sunglasses have a sporty design and workout-inspired features, including better water-resistance and longer battery life. One of Vanguard's best features is software integration with Garmin, Strava, and Health Connect, and it's now rolling out other Meta smart glasses.

The company quietly added "Autocapture with Garmin" to the list of camera features supported by Meta HSTN and both generations of Ray-Ban Meta on its website. Users started seeing Garmin, Strava, and Health Connect integration available in the Meta AI app earlier this month, according to Reddit posts on the OakleyMetaGlasses and RayBanMeta subs.

Autocapture and other health integrations appear to be rolling out as a server-side change. The features aren't listed in the release notes for version 19.2 of Meta glasses software. Android Central spotted Garmin and Strava integrations using version 244.0.0.30.167 of the Meta AI app for Android, and version 19.2 on Oakley Meta HSTN.

(Image credit: Future)

However, we had to create a new Meta AI account to see the Garmin and Strava app connection options. If you aren't seeing the features and your app and glasses are both up to date, consider trying a new account. This is another sign that Meta may be rolling out these integrations for older glasses gradually on a server-side basis.

When Garmin integration is available on your pair of Oakley Meta HSTN, Ray-Ban Meta Gen 1, or Ray Ban Meta Gen 2 glasses, you can connect them to a supported watch or cycling computer. To do so, you'll need to install the Meta AI app from the Connect IQ store onto your Garmin device. The Meta AI app will walk you through the process of adding a Meta data field to your favorite workouts on a Garmin watch.

From there, Oakley Meta and Ray-Ban Meta users can start using Autocapture to record key moments during their workouts. The integration also lets your Meta glasses answer questions about your time, distance, pace, and other metrics in real time — based on Garmin data. Keep in mind you'll need to have your phone, Garmin device, and Meta glasses all with you to use these features.

Not an Oakley Meta Vanguard exclusive

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

Meta touted Garmin and Strava integrations as critical Oakley Meta Vanguard features, but luckily they're also arriving on (almost) all of the brand's smart glasses. The only exception are the Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses, which don't support Autocapture with Garmin at the moment. Those glasses are heavier, making them less suited for workout use anyway.

It's especially nice to see features like 60FPS video recording and workout app connections make their way to older glasses, namely Oakley Meta HSTN and Ray-Ban Meta Gen 1. That way, buyers don't need to purchase Vanguard just for the Garmin integration.

If you want to see these features in action, check out Android Central's resident wearables expert Michael Hicks' in-depth test of Garmin integration on Vanguard.