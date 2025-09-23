Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Amazon Same looks, new features Higher-quality 3K video recording and double the battery life highlight the Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 upgrades over the original model. It's available in the same Wayfarer, Headliner, and Skyler styles and prescription lenses are available within the supported range. Pros Lighter than Gen 1

3K video recording

Up to eight hours of battery life

IPX4 water-resistance Cons No major design or comfort upgrades

Higher-priced, starting at $379

Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 1)

Plenty of storage for photos and videos

New Meta AI features consistently added

Cheaper Cons Short battery life

Lower-quality videos than Gen 2

Heavier build

Ray-Ban Meta became the first product to make smart glasses mainstream, selling over two million units since their debut in 2023. Now, Meta is here with a second-generation version of the three iconic Ray-Ban smart glasses styles, packing revamped hardware. The recent Oakley Meta HSTN launch brought extra battery life and crisper video recording to Meta smart glasses, and now those advancements are headed to Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2.

Meta is continuing to sell the Ray-Ban Meta Gen 1 at a lower price than the Gen 2 smart glasses, creating an interesting dilemma for interested buyers. Should owners of the Gen 1 smart glasses upgrade to the Gen 2 revision, and should new buyers pay more for the extra features? Those are the questions we'll help you answer in this comparison between Ray-Ban Meta Gen 1 and Gen 2. Let's dive in.

Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses Gen 2 vs Gen 1: Pricing and availability

Meta revealed the Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 smart glasses at Connect 2025. They are available now online and at partner retailers for $379. They're sold in the same Wayfarer, Skyler, and Headliner styles as the first-generation smart glasses, but there are a few limited-edition colorways for early adopters. The same range of prescription lenses is supported, too, with prescriptions between -6.00 and +4.00 being compatible.

The Ray-Ban Meta Gen 1 smart glasses are sticking around at a $299 price point, but some styles are out of stock. Skyler and Wayfarer styles appear to be available, although it's unclear for how long or if stock will be replenished. You can equip them with prescriptions between -6.00 and +4.00, just like Gen 2.

For those with advanced prescription needs, there are third-party workarounds available.

Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses Gen 2 vs Gen 1: Design and specs

Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 are identical to the first-generation pair of smart glasses from a design standpoint. You can choose between Wayfarer, Skyler, or Headliner styles depending on which you prefer, but these frames will look virtually identical across the Gen 1 and Gen 2 models. You get a camera on one side of the frames for photos and video recording, plus an LED indicator light on the opposite side to let others know when you're capturing content.

The big change to the Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2's design and dimensions is that Meta managed to shave a few grams of weight off the frames. The new pair of smart glasses weighs 48 grams, down from 52 grams on the Gen 1 model.

I had comfort issues with Ray-Ban Meta Gen 1 at times, partially due to the weight, which caused the glasses to slip down the bridge of my nose at times. I don't know whether the four-gram difference in weight will make the Gen 2 noticeably more comfortable, but I don't think it can hurt either.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Ray-Ban Meta Gen 1 and Gen 2 specs Category Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 1) Styles Wayfarer, Headliner, Skyler Wayfarer, Skyler, Headliner (out of stock) Lenses Polarized, Transitions, prescription (-6.0 to +4.0) Polarized, Transitions, prescription (-6.0 to +4.0) Camera 12MP Ultra-Wide 12MP Ultra-Wide Photo resolution 3024 X 4032 pixels (Portrait only) 3024 X 4032 pixels (Portrait default) Video resolution 1200p at 60FPS 1440p at 30FPS 3K at 30FPS 1440 x 1920 pixels at 30 fps (Vertical default) Speakers 2X open ear speakers 2X open ear speakers Microphones Custom 5-mic Array (2 in left arm, 2 in right arm, 1 near nose pad) Custom 5-mic Array (2 in left arm, 2 in right arm, 1 near nose pad) Storage 32GB; about 500 photos, 100 30-second videos 32GB; about 100+ videos (30 sec) and 500+ photos (3 frame burst) Connectivity Wi-Fi 6; Bluetooth 5.3 Wi-Fi 6; Bluetooth 5.3 Compatibility iOS; Android iOS; Android Weight 52g 49.2g Durability IPX4 IPX4 Battery Up to 8 hours per charge 5 hours continuous audio playback or voice calling 4 hours per charge: 30 minutes live streaming Charging (glasses) case 48 hours worth of charge Up to 32 hours Charging speed 50% in 20 minutes 50% in 20 minutes

Both the Ray-Ban Meta Gen 1 and Gen 2 smart glasses offer a 12MP ultra-wide camera, with support for 3024 X 4032 resolution photos. However, the video-recording capabilities of the Gen 2 pair are vastly superior to the Gen 1 model. You get 1200p at 60FPS, 1440p at 30FPS, and 3K at 30FPS video recording on the Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2, and that exceeds the 1080p maximum on the Gen 1 glasses.

It's the same 3K camera we saw on Oakley Meta HSTN, which should bring more advanced stabilization while recording video, particularly handy for action shots. Hyperlapse and slow-motion video recording is heading to Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 in a future software update this fall, according to Meta.

Whether you need the extra resolution and video recording features will depend on whether you're satisfied with your current Gen 1 pair. Those who love recording video while running or working out will likely benefit from the extra frame rate support and stabilization of the Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 camera.

Both the Ray-Ban Meta Gen 1 and Gen 2 smart glasses have open-air speakers for video calls, audio playback, and more. There's also built-in microphones for audio input.

Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses Gen 2 vs Gen 1: Battery life and software

Battery life was the most obvious place for Meta to upgrade its Ray-Ban smart glasses, and the second-generation model doesn't disappoint in this area. Just like the Meta Oakley HSTN smart glasses, the Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 glasses can last up to eight hours on a single charge. That's double the four-hour battery life of the Ray-Ban Meta Gen 1 smart glasses.

In the real world, that means you can take more photos, record more videos, and listen to more audio without needing to pop the Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 into their charging case. In fact, the new model nets you five hours of continuous audio playback or voice calling. Both the Gen 1 and Gen 2 smart glasses can charge up to 50% in 20 minutes in a pinch.

You charge both pairs of smart glasses by popping them into an included charging case, which has its own internal battery and a USB-C port. The case is also used for pairing with the Meta AI companion app and has a button for connections and resets.

Meta AI is becoming more robust, supporting voice assistance and camera inputs. Essentially, it's a multimodal AI service that can take in audio plus your surroundings to help answer questions and take actions on your behalf. Both generations of Ray-Ban Meta support Meta AI, but there are extra features on the Gen 2 revision, like better live translation support. The ability for offline translation is also said to be coming in a future update.

Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses Gen 2 vs Gen 1: Which should you buy?

If you're in the market for a new pair of Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, the choice is easy. The second-generation Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses clear the originals in weight, camera quality, and battery life — all key areas. As such, paying the extra $80 for the Gen 2 is a no-brainer when you consider all the quality-of-life upgrades you'll get.

You should consider whether Ray-Ban Meta Display, Oakley Meta HSTN, or Oakley Meta Vanguard might suit you better if you have specialized use cases, like the need for a display or fitness-focused glasses.

However, those with the Ray-Ban Meta Gen 1 smart glasses shouldn't feel the pressure to upgrade immediately. If the camera quality and battery life are meeting your expectations, hold onto them. The experience between models is largely the same, you'll just need to charge your Gen 1 pair more frequently.