At Meta Connect 2025, Mark Zuckerberg unveiled a trio of new smart glasses, adding to the existing collection of smart glasses offered by Meta. We got to go hands-on with all of them, and I've used several pairs since 2021.

Despite coming out with a Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2), Meta isn't sunsetting the Gen 1s at all. In fact, the company is keeping them around as the most affordable entry in the lineup, with the price scaling up from there. In total, Meta has half a dozen different smart glasses to choose from.

So which pair of Meta smart glasses is right for you? They all have Meta AI at their core and can take pictures, record video, and mirror earbud functionality when paired with any phone, but is the least expensive pair your best bet? Or should you get something a little more premium? I answer all those questions and more below.

Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 1)

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Despite what the name says, Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 1) is actually the second-generation Ray-Ban smart glasses product. The original was called Ray-Ban Stories and debuted in September 2021, but the rebrand to Ray-Ban Meta for the second product was for a big reason. Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 1) was a superb upgrade, offering Meta AI capabilities, significantly better video and picture quality, surround sound audio recording and playback, and better battery life.

Despite Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 1) being the cheapest of the bunch, they're still a wonderful pair of smart glasses that I think most people will be happy with. They come in three classic Ray-Ban styles — Wayfarer, Headliner, and Skyler — each with a wide selection of lens colors and tints. And yes, you can even get prescription lenses from -6.00 to +4.00.

But Meta doesn't seem to be stocking all available lens colors for the Gen 1s anymore. As of this writing, Meta only offers Wayfarer and Skyler on its website, and Best Buy has a very limited selection, as well.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 1) Style options ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 3 Frames, 3 colors per style. High and low bridge options. Large or small size (Wayfarer-only). Lens options ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Clear, solid tint, Transitions, prescription (-6.00 to +4.00) Battery life ⭐⭐ Up to 4 hours per charge Camera quality ⭐⭐⭐ 12MP ultrawide, 1080p 30FPS video Audio quality ⭐⭐⭐ 76.1dB dual speakers, 5 mics Additional features ⭐⭐⭐ Meta AI with camera and microphone access, video livestreaming Price ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Starts at $299

Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 1) supports most of the same Meta AI features of newer Meta smart glasses, with a few notable exceptions. While you can ask Meta what it sees or hears, it can only process a single audio cue at a time. This means you'll need to ask questions one at a time, while newer Meta glasses support Meta AI live conversation mode.

The Gen 1's camera quality is also almost as good as the Gen 2's, despite the gulf in resolution offered in recording quality. Pictures are largely identical between generations, but video quality is significantly better on Gen 2s. Gen 1 also has worse video stabilization.

Battery life is the weakest part of the Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 1). At just 4 hours of maximum battery life per charge, you'll be used to charging these glasses at least once per day. Thankfully, the included charging case makes it easy to top them up on the go, and you'll be able to charge the glasses fully several times over before needing to recharge the case.

Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 1) packs in excellent speakers and mics, classic Ray-Ban styles, respectably high-res photos, compatibility with Facebook and Instagram for quick sharing, and other perks that make them among the best smart glasses available.

Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2)

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) is the most stylish pair of smart glasses Meta offers today. With over 150 different lens, frame, color, and style combinations, there's almost certainly a pair that'll fit you as an individual.

It's also a palpable upgrade for some of the lowest-ranking parts of Gen 1. It nearly doubles the battery life, which was the biggest complaint about the Gen 1 glasses. These run the same internal hardware and cameras as Oakley Meta HSTN smart glasses, so my battery tests there will give you an idea of what to expect.

TLDR, Gen 2s should take around 60% more photos and video on a single charge than Gen 1s, and that's reason enough to choose them for anyone who wants these for their unique perspective.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) Style options ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ 3 Frames, up to 6 colors per style. High and low bridge options. Large or small size (Wayfarer-only). Lens options ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Clear, solid tint, Transitions, prescription (-6.00 to +4.00) Battery life ⭐⭐⭐ Up to 8 hours per charge Camera quality ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 12MP ultrawide, 1080p/60FPS or 3K/30FPS video Audio quality ⭐⭐⭐ 76.1dB dual speakers, 5 mics Additional features ⭐⭐⭐ Meta AI with camera and microphone access, Meta AI Live, video livestreaming Price ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Starts at $379

Video recording quality also sees a substantial upgrade over the Gen 1s, with a new 60FPS recording option, as well as significantly better stabilization. See this Oakley Meta HSTN running test video for an idea of what you can expect to see from Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2).

In addition to the battery and camera upgrades, Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) also adds Meta AI Live conversation mode. When you say, "Hey Meta, go live," the AI will enter conversation mode and be able to see and hear what you see in real-time.

This is an upgrade over the previous Meta AI functionality on Gen 1 glasses, as you can walk around and have a flowing conversation with Meta AI. It works identically to Google Gemini Live, except that you don't have to hold your phone (and it doesn't use a display).

Double the battery life, better AI features, and a higher-quality camera make Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) an excellent choice as the most stylish AI glasses on the market.

Oakley Meta HSTN

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

Oakley Meta HSTN are capable, style-forward Oakley glasses without that traditional Oakley "visor" look you might think of when you hear the name. These pack the same internal hardware as Ray-Ben Meta (Gen 2), so the only real reason to choose them over those glasses is for the unique style.

They offer the same camera quality, video stabilization, battery life, audio quality, and Meta AI options as Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2). The fit is more snug than Ray-Ban Metas and has a straighter temple design, while Ray-Bans have a curved temple tip that holds on to your ears better.

If I had to pick one reason to choose Oakley Meta HSTN over Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2), it would be for the PRIZM lenses. These specialized polarized lenses offer an extra vibrant color palette for the world while simultaneously blocking harmful UV rays. Check them out in our full Oakley Meta HSTN review.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Oakley Meta HSTN Style options ⭐⭐⭐ 1 Frame style, 7 total frame and color options. High bridge and standard size only. Lens options ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Clear, Polarized, Transitions, PRIZM, prescription (-6.00 to +4.00) Battery life ⭐⭐⭐ Up to 8 hours per charge Camera quality ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 12MP ultrawide, 1080p/60FPS or 3K/30FPS video Audio quality ⭐⭐⭐ 76.1dB dual speakers, 5 mics Additional features ⭐⭐⭐ Meta AI with camera and microphone access, Meta AI Live, video livestreaming Price ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Starts at $399

If you're looking for a sportier pair of smart glasses with the same smarts as Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2), then Oakley Meta HSTN are for you! These even feature trademark Oakley PRIZM lenses and the smoothest video capture yet.

Oakley Meta Vanguard

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

Oakley Meta Vanguard is where things start to get interesting. Up until now, Meta's glasses were iterations of one another, but Vanguard is where the experience forks a bit. These glasses are made for athletes who plan to record their activities with a more convenient hands-free camera instead of strapping a GoPro to a helmet.

As such, they have a limited number of style options, don't support prescription lenses, and only come with Oakley PRIZM lenses. You can easily swap out lens colors if you want to buy additional ones, but there's no support for Transitions, polarized, solid color, or clear lenses at this time.

But what they lack in style, they more than make up for in capability. Oakley Meta Vanguard are the first Meta smart glasses that tie directly into Garmin and Strava, automatically matching up recorded videos with fitness data from these services. You'll even find an overlay with this data on recorded videos, which is pretty darn slick!

Swipe to scroll horizontally Oakley Meta Vanguard Style options ⭐⭐ White or black frames, 4 lens colors, one size. Lens options ⭐ PRIZM (non-polarized) Battery life ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Up to 9 hours per charge Camera quality ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ 12MP ultrawide, 1080p/60FPS or 3K/30FPS video. Hyperlapse and slow-motion video recording. Audio quality ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 82.1dB dual speakers, 5 mics Additional features ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Meta AI with camera and microphone access, Meta AI Live, Strava and Garmin integration, IP67 water and dust resistant Price ⭐⭐⭐ Starts at $499

They support the same high-resolution video capture as Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) and Oakley Meta HSTN, but also support slow-motion and hyperlapse video capture. That's great for people who love to trick off slopes or skateboards.

Plus, the open-ear speakers are repositioned and are 6dB louder than any other Meta smart glasses. Meta says they're good for listening to in up to 30MPH winds, so you can jam to tunes while you fly down the slopes. They're also the only Meta smart glasses with an IP67 water and dust resistance rating, making them perfect for some watersports.

Oakley Meta Vanguard has the longest battery life of any Meta smart glasses, but you can't use that extra battery to livestream your tricks to the world. They're also the most expensive AI glasses Meta sells, starting at $499.

Oakley Meta Vanguard are the sport AI glasses you've been waiting for. With full eye protection, IP67 water and dust resistance, 9-hour battery life, integration with Garmin and Strava, and new camera features like slow-mo and hyperlapse, these are an incredible upgrade.

Meta Ray-Ban Display Glasses

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

For some people, Meta Ray-Ban Display Glasses are the only specs on this page that meet the definition of "smart glasses." They may look like a thicker version of Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) Wayfarer AI glasses, but there's so much more to them, starting with the lenses.

All Meta Ray-Ban Display Glasses come with Transitions lenses as a standard, so you can wear them inside and out all day long. The 6-hour battery life ensures that you can get plenty done before needing to charge, and the handy folding charging case fits in a bag or pocket, making it more convenient than other glasses on this page.

A transparent display sits inside the right lens, illuminating when needed to show you notifications, apps, and even a camera viewfinder. This display is completely private and can only be seen from the inside of the glasses, ensuring folks around you can't read your private messages.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Meta Ray-Ban Display Glasses Style options ⭐⭐ White or black Wayfarer-style frames, standard or large size. Lens options ⭐⭐ Transitions lenses built-in, Prescription available (-4.0 to +4.0) Battery life ⭐⭐⭐ Up to 6 hours per charge Camera quality ⭐⭐⭐ 12MP ultrawide, 1080p 30FPS video Audio quality ⭐⭐⭐ 76.1dB dual speakers, 6 mics Additional features ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Meta AI with camera and microphone access, Meta AI Live, in-lens display, app support, camera viewfinder, Neural band gesture control Price ⭐⭐ Starts at $799

Each pair comes with a neural band that's made of "high-performance textiles" and fits on your wrist like a comfortable bracelet. The specialized electronics inside understand how human arm and hand muscles work and are used to control the glasses without a controller, touch, or even a camera to see them.

With this, you can respond to messages by writing on a table (as if you were holding a pen), turn the music volume up and down by rotating an invisible dial, and even flick through Instagram discretely using your thumb. You can get an idea of how this works in our Meta Ray-Ban Display Glasses hands-on.

They can even provide live captions for someone talking to you, give you visual translations of signs or other materials, provide turn-by-turn directions, and more with the in-lens display.

In essence, these smart glasses are designed to replace your smartwatch and partially replace your phone, allowing you to keep your eyes on the people around you instead of down at your phone. They're the ultimate smart glasses for people who have the budget. The $799 price tag is exorbitant compared to the rest of this list, but the capabilities here make the price more than reasonable.