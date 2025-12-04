What you need to know

Samsung’s true rugged smartwatch upgrade won’t hit until 2026, as the rumored Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 skips a 2025 launch entirely.

The device is internally referred to as the “Galaxy Watch 9 Ultra,” but is expected to ship as the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2.

Samsung appears to be stretching out Ultra release cycles, mirroring Apple’s slower cadence for its high-end wearables.

If you’ve been holding your breath for a massive upgrade to Samsung’s rugged wearable lineup, you might want to exhale and maybe get comfortable. While the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) landed recently with a storage bump to 64GB, it wasn’t exactly the generational leap many of us were craving. Still, if the latest rumors are true, a real successor is on the way — just not as soon as you might like.

Samsung is reportedly hard at work on a device internally dubbed the Galaxy Watch 9 Ultra. Don't let that clunky moniker throw you off, though. GalaxyClub suggests this will almost certainly hit shelves as the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2.

The twist? Rumor has it the new Ultra won’t be released until the summer of 2026, meaning there will be no major rugged update in 2025.

This timeline puts it on track to launch alongside the Galaxy Watch 9 series and the next generation of foldables, specifically the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Flip 8. It looks like Samsung is changing its approach, possibly releasing Ultra models less often, similar to how Apple handles its high-end wearables.

Expect a bigger leap

So why the wait? It seems Samsung decided to skip a big hardware update in 2025 to focus on a bigger upgrade for 2026. We might get a device that isn't just a spec bump but potentially a complete architectural refresh.

Right now, rumors suggest the new Ultra will be based a lot on the Galaxy Watch 9’s development, but there isn’t much information available yet.

If the Ultra 2 shares DNA with the Watch 9, we’re likely to see more advanced health features and greater processing power. With the Apple Watch Ultra 3 already making waves with its S10 chip and "Workout Buddy" AI features, Samsung can’t afford to just release another minor refresh.

For buyers weighing whether to wait, the current Galaxy Watch Ultra remains a solid pick. Its titanium build, dual-frequency GPS, rugged water- and impact-resistant design, and Galaxy AI–powered health tracking hold up well today.