My everyday workout smartwatch just went on sale for 24 hours

Amazfit is one of the best smartwatch brands on the market. Not only does the company make watches with features that compete with far more expensive Garmin watches, but they also have an incredible app that's more full-featured than Google's Fitbit or the Samsung Health app.

That's just part of what makes this $40 off Prime Day deal on the Amazfit T-Rex 3 such a great investment. At just $240 today only, the watch packs in top-tier exercise tracking tech and a phenomenal app for less than half the price of a comparable Garmin watch. Best yet, there's no subscription required to get all the best features from the watch, meaning this is a one-and-done purchase!

Save $39.94 Amazfit T-Rex 3: was $279.99 now $240.05 at Amazon Garmin who? The Amazfit T-Rex 3 packs in the same features as more expensive Garmin smartwatches, including automatic exercise tracking of 170 different workout types, 3-week battery life, and a smart OS with tons of amazing AI features, all for less during Prime Day.

I recently compared Amazfit and Garmin smartwatches since I often use them both to compare workout data. At less than half the price, the Amazfit T-Rex 3 offers all of the great functionality of similar Garmin watches, even including automatic rep counts, muscle heatmaps, accurate GPS tracking, and more.

One thing I love about the T-Rex 3, in particular, is that its UI is both intuitive and uses a combination of touchscreen and side-mounted buttons to navigate. The touchscreen is awesome for apps for the same reason a touchscreen phone is great, but then you can lock it down during workouts or other activities and just use the buttons to prevent accidental presses.

I actually went back to the T-Rex 3 after using the Amazfit Balance 2 for a few months because I found that I would pause workouts by accidentally pushing the Balance 2's crown button. This doensn't happen on the T-Rex 3 since the buttons don't protrude from the frame as much.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

I've also taken the watch out on several Spartan Races, to the gym all week long, hiking, paddleboarding, and through plenty of other activities in my daily use. Since it tracks over 170 different types of workouts, it's easy to find the one that matches what you're doing, or to even set up a custom workout routine so you can accurately track everything in one go. That's particularly useful for people like me who go to CrossFit gyms.

But while all this is nice, one of the most impressive parts of Amazfit is the Zepp app it uses for tracking. Zepp's UI is excellent and is filled with features, chief among them is the AI-powered food logging section. Food logging is a giant pain normally, but Zepp makes it easy by using an LLM to understand pictures and descriptions of food, then translate that into instant info.

Just tell Zepp you "had a pork chimichanga and chips with guac" for lunch and bam, a surprisingly excellent estimate of all the major categories of food logging appears for you to accept. It's mind-blowing, and it's just the start of the Amazfit experience.