Walmart's early Black Friday sale is slashing $380 off this premium Garmin watch

Time for your next premium smartwatch deal? If you're looking to save on an otherwise-pricey fitness smartwatch, Walmart has chopped $380 off for the Garmin Epix Pro, which normally retails at $1,000. At just $619, this second-gen version of the advanced training smartwatch looks pretty appealing, especially for those fitness enthusiasts who need hyper-accurate GNSS tracking, sports modes, and a wide range of health monitoring sensors.

The Epix Pro features a durable build and a steel bezel, a 1.4-inch always-on AMOLED display, and about as much advanced training data as one could expect in a $1,000 smartwatch. From HRV status and Pulse Ox to morning reports, sleep tracking, and training readiness ratings, this watch includes tons of options for high-performance fitness and health monitoring purposes. Plus, it comes with a built-in LED flashlight, topographical map information, and sports and activity profiles for a wide range of sports such as soccer, baseball, football, volleyball and more.

To be sure, it stands up to many of the best GPS smartwatches and fitness trackers on the market, and while the price point is normally a deterrent, it starts to seem highly competitive at just $619.

✅Recommended if: you're looking for an advanced Garmin smartwatch that can be used for high-performance training and a variety of sports profiles; you need a smartwatch with health, sleep, and exercise monitoring options; you need something with GNSS satellite tracking for optimal accuracy and coverage, along with topographical maps for route planning.

❌Skip this deal if: you're looking for a smartwatch or fitness band that also includes solar charging capabilities; the price point is still higher than you'd prefer, even with the extra deal savings; you prefer a less bulky smartwatch or a thin-bezeled fitness watch style.

The second-gen Garmin Epix Pro is a solid premium-level smartwatch that's suitable for just about everything from high-performance sports and fitness training, to basic health and sleep monitoring features. Garmin says the watch will get up to 31 days of battery life in smartwatch mode, while the strobe mode and built-in flashlight make it more suitable than some for training at night.

Beyond that, the watch also includes a new set of hill score features, pre-loaded topographical maps for planning out your training and routes, and a wide range of sports modes, training data, endurance and morning readiness scores, and much more.

At this discounted price point, the Epix Pro punches well above its weight, making it well worth checking out while it's dropped beneath the normal sticker price.