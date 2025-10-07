DON'T buy that Fitbit Charge 6 deal — buy this Prime Day fitness watch deal instead
I reviewed and respected the Fitbit Charge 6 in 2023, but you can find a much better, newer fitness watch from Amazfit.
The Fitbit Charge 6 will be two years old on October 12, but it's still the newest Fitbit released besides the Pixel Watch series. At $109.95 (31% off), it's a solid entry point to Fitbit insights in a lightweight band, and it can sync with your phone for Google Maps turn-by-turn arrows and YouTube Music controls. Still, we've seen it cheaper before ($99), and you can get a better value below this price from another brand: Amazfit.
As someone who reviewed the Charge 6 and dozens of other fitness watches and bands, my advice for anyone looking to spend $100 or less is to try the Amazfit Active 2 for $80.74 (19% off) instead, or match the Charge 6 deal price with the Active 2 Premium for $109.99 (15% off).
The Active 2 (43g) only weighs slightly more than the Charge 6 (31g), and in exchange, you get a 1.32-inch, 2,000-nit AMOLED display instead of a 1.04-inch, 450-nit strip with tiny notifications. Both have built-in GPS, but the Charge 6 only lasts 5 hours to the Active 2's 21 hours, and lacks an altimeter for good elevation tracking. The Active 2 even matches the Charge 6 with blood oxygen and skin temperature readings, while adding a mic & speaker for calls and commands!
Also: Amazfit Active 2 Premium: $129.99 $109.99 at Amazon
Not only is the Active 2 one of the best Amazfit watches on the market for sheer value, but it's just a solid all-around fitness watch, with perks like GPS, Bluetooth calling, downloadable routes, and Zepp Coach daily run recommendations that you'd normally find on much pricier running watches.
Its Prime Day price is less than $1 off from its previous all-time low ($79.99). If you're willing to pay a little more, you can get the "Premium" version with a leather strap and second silicone band, plus sapphire glass protection.
✅ Recommended if: You were only considering a Charge fitness band for the price, not the design; you want a cheap watch that doesn't feel like a complete compromise out of the box; or you want fitness guidance without a mandatory subscription.
❌ Skip this deal if: A lightweight design for comfortable sleep tracking is more important than anything else; you're attached to getting Google apps on a fitness tracker and use YouTube Music, not any other streaming platform.
The Fitbit Charge 6 is still the best fitness band, especially if you're not paying full price for it. Most lightweight trackers don't have proper app smarts, let alone Google ones. So I don't mind if you ignore my recommendation and grab one of those instead, prioritizing comfort over better notifications and a more traditional watch design.
For now, the Charge 6 is an excellent, if limited, device with a small screen that takes getting used to. You're getting an improved Fitbit AI Coach with Gemini later this month, but only if you keep paying for a subscription after the six-month free trial. Amazfit's Zepp Coaching isn't as polished, but you'll save more money in the long run by avoiding any Fitbit Premium dependence.
- Amazon Prime 30-day FREE trial: Most deals are Prime-exclusive
- See all the Prime Day deals: USA | UK | Canada | India
- Rival sales: Best Buy | Walmart | Dell | Newegg | HP | Target
- Phone deals: Best Buy | Walmart | Samsung | Amazon | Verizon | AT&T
Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android
Michael is Android Central's resident expert on wearables and fitness. Before joining Android Central, he freelanced for years at Techradar, Wareable, Windows Central, and Digital Trends. Channeling his love of running, he established himself as an expert on fitness watches, testing and reviewing models from Garmin, Fitbit, Samsung, Apple, COROS, Polar, Amazfit, Suunto, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.