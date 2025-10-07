DON'T buy that Fitbit Charge 6 deal — buy this Prime Day fitness watch deal instead

The Fitbit Charge 6 will be two years old on October 12, but it's still the newest Fitbit released besides the Pixel Watch series. At $109.95 (31% off), it's a solid entry point to Fitbit insights in a lightweight band, and it can sync with your phone for Google Maps turn-by-turn arrows and YouTube Music controls. Still, we've seen it cheaper before ($99), and you can get a better value below this price from another brand: Amazfit.

As someone who reviewed the Charge 6 and dozens of other fitness watches and bands, my advice for anyone looking to spend $100 or less is to try the Amazfit Active 2 for $80.74 (19% off) instead, or match the Charge 6 deal price with the Active 2 Premium for $109.99 (15% off).

The Active 2 (43g) only weighs slightly more than the Charge 6 (31g), and in exchange, you get a 1.32-inch, 2,000-nit AMOLED display instead of a 1.04-inch, 450-nit strip with tiny notifications. Both have built-in GPS, but the Charge 6 only lasts 5 hours to the Active 2's 21 hours, and lacks an altimeter for good elevation tracking. The Active 2 even matches the Charge 6 with blood oxygen and skin temperature readings, while adding a mic & speaker for calls and commands!

✅ Recommended if: You were only considering a Charge fitness band for the price, not the design; you want a cheap watch that doesn't feel like a complete compromise out of the box; or you want fitness guidance without a mandatory subscription.

❌ Skip this deal if: A lightweight design for comfortable sleep tracking is more important than anything else; you're attached to getting Google apps on a fitness tracker and use YouTube Music, not any other streaming platform.

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

The Fitbit Charge 6 is still the best fitness band, especially if you're not paying full price for it. Most lightweight trackers don't have proper app smarts, let alone Google ones. So I don't mind if you ignore my recommendation and grab one of those instead, prioritizing comfort over better notifications and a more traditional watch design.

For now, the Charge 6 is an excellent, if limited, device with a small screen that takes getting used to. You're getting an improved Fitbit AI Coach with Gemini later this month, but only if you keep paying for a subscription after the six-month free trial. Amazfit's Zepp Coaching isn't as polished, but you'll save more money in the long run by avoiding any Fitbit Premium dependence.