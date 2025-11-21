There's one reason to buy a Fitbit Charge 6 in 2025, and it's not Black Friday

Fitbit is far from its bestselling glory days, but it remains popular with everyday athletes who want long battery life, health insights, and a comfortable design for sleep tracking. And the Charge 6, which has fallen to $99 on Amazon for Black Friday, is Fitbit's newest device that's not a Pixel Watch or kids' watch, making it most likely to sell out first.

Of course, since we're getting new Fitbit hardware in 2026, you can always try to hold out for a Fitbit Charge 7. But there's reason to get excited now, as Google is completely revamping the Fitbit app to make it more personalized and intelligent. And the sooner you start giving Fitbit data, the more that the new AI coach will have to work with.

If you're not interested in AI insights, however, then there's no reason to buy a Fitbit Charge 6, or any other Fitbit, no matter how good the prices get. Google has tied Fitbit's future to Gemini, giving it an intelligent advantage that other fitness brands can't match, but you may not care enough about AI to pay for it.