There's one reason to buy a Fitbit Charge 6 in 2025, and it's not Black Friday

Yes, the Charge 6 has dropped to match its all-time low of $99 (38% off), but it's the Fitbit Personal Health Coach that's most intriguing.

The Fitbit Charge 6 sitting on a pillow, showing an alarm window of 5:30-6:00am, then the words &quot;Alarm will wake you during light sleep within...&quot; (the words cut off)
(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

Fitbit is far from its bestselling glory days, but it remains popular with everyday athletes who want long battery life, health insights, and a comfortable design for sleep tracking. And the Charge 6, which has fallen to $99 on Amazon for Black Friday, is Fitbit's newest device that's not a Pixel Watch or kids' watch, making it most likely to sell out first.

Of course, since we're getting new Fitbit hardware in 2026, you can always try to hold out for a Fitbit Charge 7. But there's reason to get excited now, as Google is completely revamping the Fitbit app to make it more personalized and intelligent. And the sooner you start giving Fitbit data, the more that the new AI coach will have to work with.

<p>The Fitbit Charge 6 threads the needle between fitness band and smartwatch, with a more usable 1-inch display and better sensors than a Fitbit Inspire 3, but with a lighter design and more reasonable price than a Sense 2. It has built-in GPS, Google Maps navigation, and Google Wallet tap-to-pay.<p>As <a href="https://camelcamelcamel.com/product/B0CC62ZG1M">Camelcamelcamel's price history shows, the Fitbit Charge 6 has fallen to $99 a couple of times before, but never lower than this. While there's no reason to assume it'll drop any lower, this is an excellent price for its value, and it comes with six months of free Fitbit Premium, too.