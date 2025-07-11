The Amazfit T-Rex 3 is only 200 bucks during Prime Day, but you're running out of time

If you're in need of a good outdoor smartwatch deal, the final hours of Prime Day 2025 are a great time to look. Right now, buyers can get 29% off the Amazfit T-Rex 3 smartwatch, which sports Bluetooth, dual-band GPS, and a classic sports watch look combined with a highly utilitarian AMOLED display.

The T-Rex 3 features over 170 workout modes, AI-generated training programs, and 180 hours of battery life in GPS mode. This deal is currently available for all three of the watch's colors: onyx black, lava, and haze gray.

Built out of 316L stainless steel, the body is rated for military-grade weather resistance, suitable for temperatures between -22 degrees and 158 degrees Fahrenheit. It also offers water resistance in up to 45m for free-diving, or up to 100m otherwise, making it suitable for a wide range of water sports.

Amazfit T-Rex 3 Outdoor Smartwatch: $279.99 $199.99 for Amazon Prime Day Prime Day is nearing its end, but you can still catch $80 off the Amazfit T-Rex 3 smartwatch. This AMOLED display smartwatch features dual-band GPS, several workout modes and AI training plan options, and a durable build that makes it perfect for outdoor adventures.

✅Recommended if: you're looking for a deal on a good GPS smartwatch that's durable enough for a wide range of outdoor excursions; you want something with dual-band GPS for improved accuracy; you need something rugged enough to manage multi-day backpacking trips, hikes, water sports, or other high-intensity outdoor activities.

❌Skip this deal if: you'd prefer to upgrade to some of the more expensive options within the best Amazfit smartwatches category; you want a smartwatch that has solar charging; having NFC or LTE is a priority for you when it comes to a smartwatch.

The Amazfit T-Rex 3 offers a highly durable housing with a good-looking, 1.5-inch AMOLED display, along with dual-band GPS, offline map modes, workout programs, and useful AI features that make it worthwhile for some buyers.

The T-Rex 3 sports up to 114 hours of battery life in GPS Long Battery Life Mode, while disabling other features can lead to up to 180 hours of battery life for longer hikes and backpacking trips. With typical use, the company says you can get up to 27 hours of battery life, or up to 42 in the more-accurate GPS Accurate mode.