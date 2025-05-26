What?! The Galaxy Watch Ultra just scored a 40% discount, and I must be dreaming

This Memorial Day weekend has been chockful of outstanding discounts on Android tech, but if you're on the hunt for a Galaxy Watch deal, don't throw in the towel just yet. Hours before Amazon's Memorial Day sale is officially set to close, the retailer has decided to carve a whopping 40% off the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, one of the most powerful Android wearables on the market today.

In fact, the price tag was pretty much the only thing that held the Galaxy Watch Ultra back from the top spot in our list of the best Android smartwatches that money can buy, but thanks to this Memorial Day discount, that's no longer a problem.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 47mm (LTE): $649.99 $390 at Amazon Amazon's Memorial Day sale is nearing an end, but you can still score an incredible 40% off the Galaxy Watch Ultra if you place your order today. This premium wearable boasts a rugged design with incredible battery life and all of the latest health tracking and software features, courtesy of Samsung. This particular discount is only available on the LTE Titanium Grey and orange version of the watch, but you can score similar price cuts by exploring other configurations.

As described in our 4/5-star review, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is pretty much peak Android technology, coming complete with a comprehensive suite of accurate health and fitness tracking features, a powerful Exynos W1000 CPU, and a hefty boost to battery life. The watch also boasts military-grade durability with IP68 and 5ATM water resistance, but the focus on ruggedness hasn't stopped Samsung from equipping the watch with a vibrant 1.5-inch Super AMOLED display.

That being said, the Galaxy Watch Ultra's bulky design isn't for everyone (nor is that orange color, just saying), so if you want something a bit more sleek, you might want to check out the standard Samsung Galaxy Watch 7. That top-rated wearable is currently seeing its own 27% discount, which is nothing to scoff at.

No matter which smartwatch deal you choose, you're getting powerful wearable technology that you can count on, whether you're on the trail or in the office. But I'd advise you not to wait too long: these deals could expire at any moment.