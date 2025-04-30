Why wait for Prime Day? The Galaxy Watch 7 just crashed to its lowest price EVER at Amazon

The summer sale season is still a ways away, but Amazon has wasted no time in dropping one of the best Samsung Galaxy Watch deals I've seen all year. For a limited time, the retailer is carving 30% off the 40mm Galaxy Watch 7 (BT), knocking the price of the beloved wearable down to just $209.99.

For a little perspective, this deal knocks the price of the Cream version of the watch down to its lowest point ever, while the Green variant hasn't seen a discount this good since the Black Friday sales last fall. I don't know why Amazon has decided to unleash such a compelling price drop right now, but I'm certainly not complaining.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 40mm (BT): $299.99 $209.99 at Amazon The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is a near-perfect smartwatch, boasting clean design, snappy performance and all of the latest Wear OS 5 and Galaxy AI software features. Pick up the 40mm watch from Amazon today and you'll score a straight 30% discount. The 44mm version of the watch is also scoring discounts of up to 27%, so take your pick.

✅Recommended if: you want a sleek, durable smartwatch with a vibrant display and all of the latest Wear OS technology; you're already immersed in the Samsung device ecosystem.

❌Skip this deal if: you need the best possible battery life in a wearable; you'd rather wait to see what discounts drop this summer when the Galaxy Watch 8 is (presumably) revealed.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 tops our list of the best Android smartwatches that money can buy today, coming complete with a lightning-fast Exynos W1000 processor, a durable AMOLED display, and a comprehensive suite of health and fitness tracking technology. You also get four years of guaranteed Wear OS updates and two premium features that I always look for in a smartwatch: dual-band GPS and NFC support.

Sure, the battery life may not match the longevity of, say, the OnePlus Watch 3, but you're still getting about 48 hours of charge on average, which is pretty standard for a flagship watch these days. Otherwise, the Galaxy Watch 7 is a near-perfect smartwatch for most folks, and with a historic discount like this in tow, there's no reason to put off your purchase any longer.