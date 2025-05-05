This Galaxy Watch was groundbreaking back in 2022, and now you can buy your own for only $99

If you aren't necessarily looking for the newest smartwatch technology, you can find a lot of good Galaxy Watch deals with each new release. As one example, buyers can get the 2022 Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 for just $99 at Walmart right now, marking over $80 off the retailer's regular price, and a huge drop from the wearable's original $249.99 price tag.

Despite being a few generations old, the 2022 Galaxy Watch still features Bluetooth, water resistance, and a broad-ranging bioelectric impedance analysis (BIA) sensor that keeps track of heart rate, ECGs, and more. This particular deal is for the 40mm configuration, which boasts a 1.2-inch AMOLED display, and Samsung says it'll get up to 40 hours of battery life per charge, which is more than enough for most casual users.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm): $249.99 $99.00 at Walmart The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 still retails around $200, and normally a little less at Walmart. However, with the current discount, this powerful 2022 release is under $100 out the door, marking $150 off the watch's original starting price.

✅Recommended if: you don't mind going with an older smartwatch; battery life is a major priority for you when buying a smartwatch; you have other devices within the Galaxy ecosystem or you've liked the Wear OS interface in the past.

❌Skip this deal if: you'd prefer to get a newer-gen smartwatch and wouldn't mind spending the extra money; you like an extremely thin and small watch on your wrist.

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 (and its Classic big sibling) was well-liked upon its release in 2022, in no small part due to its good-looking AMOLED displays of 1.2 inches for the 40mm, and 1.4 for the 44mm. In many ways, this old smartwatch boasts similar characteristics to many of today's best Samsung watches, and it also features body composition analysis, which was still pretty new at the time of release.

Samsung says it'll get users up to 40 hours of battery life, and it also comes with a bioelectric impedance analysis (BIA) sensor that offers a range of health details, from heart rate and sleep monitoring data to body water percentage and a wide range of fitness tools. There are a lot of cheap Android smartwatches out there, but if you want the Galaxy Watch experience for only 100 bucks, this deal deserves a serious look.