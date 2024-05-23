Amazfit Helio Ring lands in the US at $299 with attractive bundle options

What you need to know

Amazfit Helio Ring buyers can get $150 off if they buy it with T-Rex Ultra, Falcon, or Cheetah Pro smartwatches.

They also get three months of Zepp Aura and Zepp Fitness free of charge.

The Amazfit Helio Ring comes in two 10 and 12 sizes.

Introduced at CES 2024, Amazfit’s first smart ring, Helio Ring, is finally hitting the U.S. market. The health monitoring ring is finally available to order and is bundled with some exciting offers.

The Amazfit Helio Ring is priced at $299.99 and comes in 10 and 12 sizes. Early this month, Zepp Health announced that it would go on sale on May 15, and it appears the lightweight ring has finally hit U.S. stores. As promised, the Helio Ring comes with a bunch of bundles, where users can get some discounts on the company’s other smartwatch offerings.

If a user chooses to get only the ring, they’ll have to pay $299.99 as mentioned; however, if they decide to pair up with Amazfit’s other smartwatches like T-Rex Ultra ($399), Falcon ($499), and Cheetah Pro ($299), they get $150 off on the entire order plus three months of Zepp Aura, and six months of Zepp Fitness without any extra cost.

Amazfit wants its users to take advantage of the new Helio Ring, aided by the top smartwatches mentioned above, combined with the Zera app, to draw data from both devices to analyze better health metrics.

The Helio Ring, which boasts itself as “Crafted for Champions,” features a skin-friendly Titanium alloy build coupled with a lightweight design. It weighs less than 4 grams and is 2.6mm in thickness. It is also equipped with a 10 ATM water resistance rating.

The smart ring, which competes with the Oura Ring and the upcoming Galaxy Ring, equips health features like heart rate, SpO2, monitoring, and stress tracking. It further includes in-depth sleep monitoring, mental and physical readiness analysis, and sports data tracking.

The Size 10 Helio Ring has an 18.5mAh battery, and the Size 12 model has a 20.5mAh one. Both take around one hour and forty minutes to fully charge and are promised up to four days of battery life.

Additionally, it supports wireless charging. The Oura Ring gives users up to seven days of battery. However, use conditions like settings and health monitoring features may vary the promised battery life in both cases.

Lastly, Amazfit Helio Ring users should pair the smart ring with devices running Android 7.0 and above and iOS 14.0 and above for iPhones.