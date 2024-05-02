The Amazfit Helio Ring is set to go on sale very soon

What you need to know:

Zepp Health announced that its Amazfit ring will hit the U.S. market on May 15.

The lightweight smart ring weighs less than 4g and looks a lot like the Oura ring. It has built-in sensors to monitor heart rate, blood oxygen, stress, and sleep.

Amazfit Helio Ring will be priced at $299.99 and could come at a lower price if purchased in a bundle.

Zepp Health says that it is working on a global rollout soon.

Another competitor in the 'ring' seems to be against Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Ring. Zepp Health, the health technology company, announced on Wednesday that the Amazfit Helio Ring is set to launch on May 15, either as part of a bundle with the Amazfit Cheetah Pro or Amazfit T-Rex Ultra or as an independent purchase via the official Amazfit website in the United States.

Unveiled at CES 2024, the Amazfit Helio Ring is lightweight and measures 2.6mm thick. Its built-in sensors monitor heart rate, blood oxygen, stress, and sleep. Amazfit says the ring will use this data to help analyze performance and provide a 'readiness' score within the Zepp app.

"At Zepp Health, we're empowering athletes with elite-level performance and recovery analysis right at their fingertips," said Wayne Huang, CEO of Zepp Health.

The Zepp App, Huang said, will seamlessly integrate data from the athlete's smartwatch and their Amazfit Helio Ring, giving users complete access to all their insights in one place.

"It's not just about monitoring; it's about leveraging every bit of insight to push boundaries, unlock potential, and redefine athletic excellence," Huang added.

The Amazfit Helio Ring will be priced at $299.99. According to the company, the initial inventory carries limited sizing, presumably 10 and 12. However, Zepp Health says additional sizing and general availability to other markets will follow soon.

Amazfit is also set to offer this ring in bundles; when paired with their smartwatches, the ring will be priced at $149.99. However, the full bundle details and its global rollout information have yet to be announced.