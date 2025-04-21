Amazon is carving 25% OFF the Fitbit Charge 6 right now — but the deal ends soon

Those searching for a good Fitbit deal will appreciate this next discount on one of our favorites. Amazon has knocked 25% off the Fitbit Charge 6 price, marking a solid deal on our favorite fitness tracker overall—especially for those who prefer a small, lightweight watch.

The Fitbit Charge 6 includes up to seven days of battery life, along with a wide range of health sensors, and a thin design that makes it ideal to wear even when sleeping. Google's smartwatches also use many of the same sensors as are included across the Fitbit line, largely due to its acquisition of the company in 2021.

Fitbit Charge 6: $159.95 $119.95 at Amazon The Fitbit Charge 6 was arguably the company's first great release since being acquired by Google, and at an extra $40 off from Amazon, it's a pretty appealing offer. It's also our choice for the best Fitbit tracker on the market today, in part due to its small, comfortable build and its inclusion of a haptic button, unlike the Charge 5. The discount is only available on the Gold/Coral version of the watch. Price comparison: Best Buy - $159.95 | Walmart - $138.95

✅Recommended if: you like a small watch rather than something bulky; you want a watch witch a haptic button for navigation; you'd prefer something that can sync up with your workout equipment.

❌Skip this deal if: you're looking for something with an altimeter or gyroscope; you want something with dual-band GPS and have the budget to upgrade.

The Fitbit Charge 6 is the best fitness tracker out there, especially if you're the type of person who wants something small and doesn't mind a limited display. With a wide range of sleep and health monitoring sensors, GPS, a physical, haptic navigation button, and support for a handful of Google apps, the Charge 6 has virtually everything someone would want in a fitness tracker. Plus, it offers a roughly seven-day battery life, which is more than enough for most users.

The Charge 6's small build also makes it a little easier to wear while sleeping than some of the bulkier GPS smartwatches available today, in case you want to take advantage of sleep tracking.

Additionally, it features Bluetooth and can connect with treadmills and other gym equipment, making it super easy to track workouts.

However, if you're set on needing certain things such as an altimeter or gyroscope, or you'd simply prefer to one of Google's larger Pixel Watches, there are a handful of other options out there worth taking a look at.