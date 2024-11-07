Black Friday OnePlus deals — all the best discounts I've found so far, plus some smartphone shopping tips

Black Friday isn't for another couple of weeks, but retailers are already dropping some pretty impressive OnePlus deals ahead of the big holiday sales. Whether you're in the market for a discounted flagship or an innovative foldable, all of the best OnePlus discounts of Black Friday 2024 (so far) can be found in this guide.

The early offers range from $150 off the OnePlus 12 at Best Buy (which just so happens to be our favorite Android phone of the year) to a whopping 24% off the premium OnePlus Open. We're sure to see even more discounts in the coming days, but for now, these are the best holiday offers from one of the world's best OEMs.

OnePlus deals

OnePlus 12 256GB: $799.99 $649.99 at Best Buy The OnePlus 12 ranks among the best phones of 2024 because it balances elegant design with lightning-fast performance and some of the best camera tech we've used all year. You miss out on some AI features and won't get the same number of OS updates as you would with a Samsung or Pixel device, but with a whopping $150 discount on the phone at Best Buy, I'm not complaining.

OnePlus Open 512GB: $1,699.99 $1,299.99 at Best Buy Currently $400 off during Best Buy's early Black Friday sale, the OnePlus Open is a powerful folding smartphone with a super-efficient processor, awesome cameras, and a nearly-invisible hinge.

OnePlus Buds 3: $99.99 $68.99 at Amazon If you're looking for a cheap pair of wireless earbuds, don't sleep on the OnePlus Buds 3. These earbuds boast great audio quality and battery life with some decent-for-the-price noise cancellation, and thanks to Amazon's early Black Friday sale, you can get them with a whopping 31% discount.

OnePlus 12R 256GB: $599.99 $529.99 at Amazon Looking for a flagship phone experience at a midrange price? The OnePlus 12R is the answer, coming in hot with a vibrant AMOLED display, efficient software, and two days of battery life on a single charge. Grab the 256GB phone unlocked from Amazon today and you'll score a straight $70 discount, no strings attached.

OnePlus Nord N30 5G 128GB: $299.99 $249.99 at Amazon Although it's well over a year old at this point, the OnePlus Nord N30 5G remains a pretty solid option if you're looking for an Android phone under $300. The device boasts a reliable 5,000mAh battery with a fast processor and 8GB of RAM, and there's even a 3.5mm headphone jack. Best of all, if you buy the N30 unlocked from Amazon you'll enjoy a straight 17% discount.

OnePlus Pad 2 256GB: $549.99 $499.99, plus FREE OnePlus Buds 3 Pro at OnePlus The OnePlus Pad 2 is a powerful tablet with a Qualcomm processor, great battery life, and a 12.1-inch display with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. Pick up the device directly from OnePlus and you'll score a $50 discount AND a free pair of Buds 3 Pro earbuds (a $179.99 value).

FAQ

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

When does the OnePlus 13 come out?

The new OnePlus 13 was officially announced at a launch event in China on October 30th and was released in that country on November 4th. While we don't have a global release date just yet, if the new flagship follows the trend set by the OnePlus 12 we'll probably get our hands on the phone sometime in January.

When do the Black Friday sales start?

Although Black Friday doesn't technically arrive until November 29th this year, retailers have wasted no time in dropping holiday deals before the big weekend. Best Buy formally launched its sale this week, and we expect other sites to follow suit in the coming days. Needless to say, we'll be keeping track of all of the best Black Friday Android sales throughout the holiday season, so stick with us if you want regular deal coverage.

Which retailer has the best phone deals on Black Friday?

If you're planning on buying a new smartphone this holiday season, I'd suggest checking with your wireless carrier before hitting up Amazon, Best Buy, or Walmart. Unless you prefer to buy your phones unlocked, you might be surprised to see what kind of trade-in opportunities and wireless promos your phone company is offering around Black Friday. Naturally, I also suggest that you keep an eye on Android Central's deal coverage around all sale events, as we'll be working around the clock to find all of the best smartphone deals across the web so you don't have to.