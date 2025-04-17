Our favorite Android phone just got its first major discount of the year — and it's a big one

Step aside Samsung and Google, there's finally a OnePlus 13 deal worth celebrating. Buy the top-rated phone unlocked from Best Buy during the retailer's Spring Sale and you'll score a straight $50 off — or $150 off if you activate through your carrier today. That may not seem like a lot, but it's actually the first time that the OnePlus 13 has been discounted all year, marking a great opportunity if you've been waiting for the right time to buy.

This 'perfect' flagship just scored a major discount

OnePlus 13 512GB: $999.99 $849.99 with activation | $949.99 without at Best Buy For a limited time, Best Buy is carving up to $150 off the price of the OnePlus 13 when you activate the phone through your carrier today. Easily one of the best Android phones on the market, the 13 is a sleek, versatile device with a revolutionary IP69 construction, lightning-fast processor, and one of the best displays we've ever seen on a smartphone. Deals on the flagship phone are very uncommon, so place your order before Best Buy's sale comes to a close on April 20th.

Our top pick for the best Android phone on the market today, the OnePlus 13 boasts a sophisticated blend of top-of-the-line build quality with powerful specs. You get an absolutely gorgeous 6.8-inch OLED display — easily one of the best screens on the market — alongside IP69 water/dust resistance, a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, and powerful camera tech that could rival the best devices from Samsung and Google.

There's a reason we gave the OnePlus 13 a perfect score in our comprehensive review, and thanks to this Best Buy deal, you can now get your hands on the phone for considerably less than the retail price. Like I mentioned above, deals on the OnePlus 13 have been few and far between since the phone's release a few months back, so don't wait too long if you're interested.

With its IP69 water/dust resistance and Ceramic Guard glass construction, the OnePlus 13 was built with durability in mind. But if you want an extra layer of protection, take a look at our guide to the best OnePlus 13 cases.