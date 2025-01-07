Best OnePlus 13 cases 2025

OnePlus is back in a big way, so it's not surprising if you've already ordered yourself the OnePlus 13. We're only a few days into 2025 but it's already shaping up to be the best-looking phone of the year. It's not impregnable, though, so you should invest in the best OnePlus 13 cases.

An ideal phone cover should be drop-proof, slim, and reasonably priced. Of course, it should have Qi2 or MagSafe support too. For such a good-looking phone as the OnePlus 13, it's also a good idea to opt for something that still allows the phone's design to shine. Fortunately, the best OnePlus 13 cases give you all that or more.

All the best OnePlus 13 cases are right here

OnePlus 13 Aramid Fiber Magnetic Case $39.99 at OnePlus Best overall Since you don't get Qi2 magnets in the OnePlus 13, the official Aramid Fiber Magnetic Case is a necessary companion accessory. Made of robust aramid fiber, it adds drop-proofing without the bulk. Ringke Fusion-X for OnePlus 13 View at Amazon Best bumper cover Bumper covers like the Ringke Fusion-X for OnePlus 13 allow you to admire the gorgeous design of the phone. You get lanyard holes and it also adds magnetism to the OnePlus 13, completing your Qi2 experience. Spigen Ultra Hybrid for OnePlus 13 View at Amazon Best clear case Spigen is one of the best phone case makers out there, so naturally the Spigen Ultra Hybrid is a good choice for the OnePlus 13. Spigen promises anti-yellowing tech, military-grade impact absorption, and a clear back to showcase the phone. Poetic Guardian for OnePlus 13 View at Amazon Best screen protection The Poetic Guardian case for the OnePlus 13 comes with a built-in screen protector, saving you the trouble of buying one. It has a magnetic ring on the back and tough drop-proofing thanks to the reinforced frame. Nillkin OnePlus 13 Case Magnetic View at Amazon Best functional case Nillkin is a great affordable brand I've relied on for years. the brand's OnePlus 13 magnetic case is really slim and grippy thanks to its scored back. The round camera unit is covered by a cover that acts as a kickstand too. View at Amazon Best rugged case This little-known case maker deserves more attention. TUDIA's MergeGrip MagSafe case for the OnePlus 13 has a tri-layered design and raised edges, making it highly shock absorbent. It also adds magnetism to the device.

Choosing the right case for your OnePlus 13 is pretty straightforward

This spectacular Android phone is the second phone in the world to officially support Qi2, but you don't get the Qi2 magnets built-in. This is where OnePlus 13 cases come in. There's a lot to love about the OnePlus 13, and happily, the same applies to the best OnePlus 13 cases. Almost every single case worth its salt comes with a magnetic ring incorporated into it. Plus, most OnePlus 13 covers cost $25 or less.

First-party accessories are usually a hit or a miss. OnePlus understood the assignment because the brand's official OnePlus 13 Aramid Fiber Magnetic Case is spectacular. Like the phone itself, there's little to nothing to complain about with this case. Our reviewer Nick Sutrich used it and found it to be phenomenal. He was impressed with the soft feel of it and how it is grippy all around, a bit rubbery but sturdy overall. The Aramid Fiber Magnetic Case isn't overly heavy either and it looks really smart. The only complaint that Sutrich had was that the alert slider is harder to use since it doesn't protrude from the phone a lot.

If the $40 OnePlus case is too rich for your blood, you can get a stellar case for almost half the price without giving up toughness or magnetism. Ringke is a very premium phone case maker and its Fusion-X is really popular. I'm really happy that Ringke released the robust Ringke Fusion-X bumper cover for the OnePlus 13. It costs only $24 and you get a magnetic ring, lanyard holes, a shock-absorbent frame, and a transparent back to show off your OnePlus 13's lovely design.