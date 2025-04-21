Grab the 'flagship-level' OnePlus 13R for just $399.99 at Best Buy today

Step aside Google Pixel 9a, the real "definitive value flagship" is the OnePlus 13R, a stylish, budget-friendly device that's currently chilling with a $200 discount at Best Buy. You'll receive the max savings by activating through your carrier today, but if you prefer to buy unlocked, Best Buy will still hook you up with a straight $100 off. Considering that the phone starts at a mere $599.99 retail, this Best Buy discount could make all the difference.

OnePlus 13R 256GB: $599.99 From $399.99 with activation at Best Buy We called it the "definitive value flagship of 2025" in our guide to the best cheap Android phones, and now you can get the OnePlus 13R with a major $200 discount when you purchase and activate at Best Buy today. Not ready to activate? Simply add the phone to your cart and you'll still score a sweet $100 off your purchase. Both the Astral Trail and Nebula Noir versions of the phone are receiving the discount, so take your pick.

✅Recommended if: you want an affordable smartphone with a stunning AMOLED display, great cameras, and multiple days of battery life.

❌Skip this deal if: you'd prefer a midrange phone from Google or Samsung; you need a device with wireless charging or all the latest AI software features.

A direct challenger to Google's new Pixel 9a, the OnePlus 13R packs a ton of flagship-level specs into a stylish, midrange package. Straight out of the box, the base model 13R boasts 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, plus you get the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, Android 15, and a massive 6,000mAh battery. Continuing to compare the OnePlus 13R vs. the Pixel 9a, it's true that the 13R starts at $100 over Google's phone, but thanks to this Best Buy deal, that's no longer a problem. And you're getting twice the storage!

Of course, no phone is perfect. The OnePlus 13R isn't jam-packed with all of the latest AI software features, and you're missing out on wireless charging and seven years of OS upgrades. But if you're simply looking for an affordable Android phone that's good at, well, being a phone, then the OnePlus 13R is one of the best options around.