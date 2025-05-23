We called this flagship 'nearly perfect', and now it's FINALLY getting a real discount during Best Buy's Memorial Day sale

OnePlus 13 deals are never as common as I would like, but thanks to Best Buy's Memorial Day sale, that might be about to change. The OnePlus 13, Android Central's favorite phone of 2025 so far, is a whopping $150 off at Best Buy right now, with an additional $100 discount up for grabs if you activate through your carrier today.

There's no trade-in required and no strings attached, just a massive discount on the best Android phone available today. Will the Memorial Day deals get even better when the big day arrives on May 26th? Only time will tell, but if you want an excellent phone deal today, I wouldn't wait.

OnePlus 13 512GB: $999.99 $849.99 unlocked | $749.99 with activation at Best Buy One of the few phones to receive a perfect score from Android Central, the OnePlus 13 is a nearly-flawless smartphone with excellent performance and one of the best-looking displays I've ever seen. Order the phone during Best Buy's Memorial Day sale and you'll score a $150 discount. Activate the phone through your carrier and that'll increase to $250 off, no strings attached.

✅Recommended if: you want one of the best Android phones ever built, with ridiculously-good battery life, a stunning OLED display, and IP69 water/dust resistance.

❌Skip this deal if: you're looking for a cheap Android phone, trade-in opportunity, or carrier deal; you need all of the latest AI tools; you'd prefer a device from Samsung or Google.

Senior editor Nicholas Sutrich gave the OnePlus 13 a rare 5/5-star rating in his review of the phone, and it isn't hard to see why. For starters, the flagship boasts an eye-friendly 6.8-inch OLED display that's simply a joy to look at, while the IP69 water/resistance rating means that the phone is tough enough to stick in a dishwasher (yes, we actually did this).

Things get even more impressive under the hood, as the OnePlus 13 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, widely considered to be the best chip used in Android phones today. You also get exceptional battery life and Oxygen OS 15 with six years of software updates guaranteed.

Sure, $749.99 is still a lot to spend on a smartphone, and if you want all of the latest AI-boosted software features with offline connectivity then you might be better off investing in a Samsung or Pixel phone. But if you simply want a powerful device with great performance, long-lasting battery life, and a durable construction that you can count on, then the OnePlus 13 is a dream come true.