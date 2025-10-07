Ridiculous Prime Day SSD deal gets you 4TB of storage for just SIX CENTS per gig

If you grabbed a new device (or devices) during Prime Day, the next step is equipping your tech with sufficient storage. Fortunately, Amazon's deals include some major discounts on some of my favorite storage solutions, such as this offer that slashes a whopping 34% off the Samsung T9 (4TB), a portable solid state drive that packs a punch while fitting in the palm of your hand.

You'll be paying $265.79 out the door, but since we're looking at the 4TB SSD, that breaks down to about $0.06 per gigabyte! The future of storage is now, and it is cheap.

Of course, this is far from the only storage deal worth checking out this Prime Day. I've been seeing other offers like 20% off this 4-bay NAS by UGREEN, or this deal that slashes 31% off the wee 1TB SanDisk Extreme Pro. Most of these offers are exclusive to Prime members, however, so be sure to sign in before you commit.

Prime Day storage deal - get 4TB for just $265!

Samsung T9 Portable SSD (4TB): $399.99 $265.79 at Amazon Pick up Samsung's portable T9 SSD during Prime Big Deal Days and you'll score a whopping 34% off your purchase, knocking the price of the compact storage device down to only $265.79. That amounts to just about $0.06 per GB, plus you're getting an SSD with a durable drop-resistant build and fast transfer speeds.

✅Recommended if: you need 4TB of storage in a compact device that you can easily throw into a pocket, briefcase, or backpack.

❌Skip this deal if: you don't need that much storage; you're looking for a permanent desktop storage solution, such as a home NAS server.

Perfect for students and professionals alike, the Samsung T9 is a portable storage solution that allows you to carry all of your most important files with you wherever you go. The T9 is rated as drop-resistant up to three meters, so no stress if it takes the occasional tumble, plus your purchase comes with a five-year limited warranty should anything go wrong later down the line.

Plug the portable T9 into your preferred Samsung laptop or gaming console and you'll enjoy file transfer speeds of up to 2,000MB/s, making it the ideal storage solution for creatives and professionals alike, while the so-called 'Dynamic Thermal Guard' keeps the device cool during heavy use.

Needless to say, if you've already used and enjoy the Samsung T7, this is your upgrade pick. The 34% discount simply makes the SSD a steal for anyone who needs storage on the go.