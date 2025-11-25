I'll never buy storage for my Android devices again, thanks to these 15 unmissable Black Friday deals
From microSD to NAS, your storage needs are covered this Black Friday.
Black Friday typically features some of the year's best deals on smartphones, tablets, and other Android devices, but as we all know: with great tech comes great storage needs.
Luckily, many of the best Black Friday sales on the web have brought some amazing storage deals in tow, whether you want a pocket-sized hard drive or a gargantuan 8-bay NAS server for your desk. Indeed, these are some of the best storage deals I've seen in my 10+ years of working sale events just like this, and the savings are so immense you might never need to buy a physical storage device again.
These offers include deals like 44% OFF this portable 2TB SSD by Crucial, or this rare NAS deal that drops over 100 bucks off the 2-Bay TerraMaster F2-424. There are also a ton of deals on flash drives if you need something even more compact and portable. Keep reading for more of my top favorite storage deals from the Black Friday sales so far, and bring all of your files back home where they belong. Bye-bye, Cloud!
More Black Friday 2025 - quick links
- Best Buy: up to 60% off Chromebooks, Android phones, and more
- Amazon: early discounts on headphones, smart home tech
- Walmart: early price drops on ASUS laptops, locked phones
- Samsung: new Galaxy XR headset, trade-in opportunities
- Verizon: free phones with new line, trade-in
- T-Mobile: free Galaxy phones, $300 back w/ 5G Home Internet
- Mint Mobile: 50% off Pixel 10, BOGO Unlimited plans
- AT&T: get a free Z Flip 7 with trade-in, new line
More Black Friday coverage
- The best Google Pixel deals of Black Friday
- The best Samsung deals of Black Friday
- The best Motorola deals of Black Friday
- The best NAS deals of Black Friday
Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android
After almost a decade of working in the e-commerce space, Patrick Farmer (he/him) began his career at Android Central as a Deals and Commerce Writer before moving into a new role as AC's eCommerce Editor in 2023. When he's not hunting down the best deals and offering shopping advice for our readers, you'll often find him listening to music, camping out at a brewery, or treating his cat like a human child.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.