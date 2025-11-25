I'll never buy storage for my Android devices again, thanks to these 15 unmissable Black Friday deals

Black Friday typically features some of the year's best deals on smartphones, tablets, and other Android devices, but as we all know: with great tech comes great storage needs.

Luckily, many of the best Black Friday sales on the web have brought some amazing storage deals in tow, whether you want a pocket-sized hard drive or a gargantuan 8-bay NAS server for your desk. Indeed, these are some of the best storage deals I've seen in my 10+ years of working sale events just like this, and the savings are so immense you might never need to buy a physical storage device again.

These offers include deals like 44% OFF this portable 2TB SSD by Crucial, or this rare NAS deal that drops over 100 bucks off the 2-Bay TerraMaster F2-424. There are also a ton of deals on flash drives if you need something even more compact and portable. Keep reading for more of my top favorite storage deals from the Black Friday sales so far, and bring all of your files back home where they belong. Bye-bye, Cloud!