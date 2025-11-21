Level up your storage game with these TOP 12 essential Black Friday NAS deals
Score major discounts on TerraMaster, UGREEN, and more.
A network-attached-storage (or NAS) server is a powerful solution for all of your storage needs, and unlike Cloud storage, this hardware puts you - not some faraway tech company - right in the driver's seat. That being said, if you need to store a ton of large files, you can expect to pay a pretty penny without some deal attached.
That's where Black Friday sales come in handy, as retailers all over the web are finally beginning to discount their best NAS servers. Whether you need something simple and approachable or a lightning-fast storage beast, keep reading for all of the best NAS deals of Black Friday 2025 (so far).
What is a NAS?
A NAS, or Network Attached Storage, is a physical piece of hardware that's designed specifically for large file storage. Unlike Cloud storage, which holds your files in some remote location, a NAS enclosure is a physical server in your home that you can access and manage at any time with any device you own.
NAS servers are more than just glorified flash drives, however. These enclosures boast their own operating systems, RAM, and transfer speed, so you're paying for the hardware just as much as the storage capacity. They aren't for everyone, but if you want the ability to store all of your media in one centralized location, a NAS server is a great buy.
Which NAS is best?
Although it depends on your individual needs, we generally recommend the Synology DiskStation DS224+ as the best NAS for most people. This enclosure boasts powerful hardware with lightning-fast transfer speeds, and two 18TB bays. Unfortunately, the DS224+ hasn't received a Black Friday discount just yet, but I'll update this guide immediately if that changes.
When is Black Friday 2025?
Black Friday is technically set for November 28th, the day after the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States. That being said, retailers like Walmart and Amazon have already launched their sale events early, so you don't need to wait if an offer catches your eye.
