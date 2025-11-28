UGREEN started making NAS servers just a year and a half ago, but its strong showing with hardware and highly customizable software allowed the brand to bulldoze into this category. While its initial models have been aimed at enthusiasts, the brand is now catering to the budget category with its latest models, the DH2300 and DH4300 Plus.

These models launched just a few months ago, and the DH2300 is notable for being one of the most affordable 2-bay NAS models around. The server just got its first major discount as part of Black Friday savings, going down to $167 on Amazon; this model usually costs $209, so getting it at 20% off is a big deal as it's UGREEN's latest NAS. If you need a 4-bay variant instead, the DH4300 Plus also has a discount, bringing it down to $339.

Save 20% UGREEN NASync DH2300 2-Bay NAS: was $209.99 now $167.99 I've been covering NAS servers for over a decade, and there really isn't a brand that has as much momentum as UGREEN right now. The DH2300 is the best entry-level NAS you can buy, with the NAS coming with a vertical design, great connectivity, and all the features you actually want to use.

Save 21% UGREEN NASync DH4300 Plus 4-Bay NAS: was $429.99 now $339.99 The DH4300 Plus has the same design as the DH2300, but you get four drive bays, 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet connectivity, and double the RAM at 8GB. If you need additional drive bays, this is the model to get.

✅Recommended if: You're new to centralized storage and want a NAS server that's easy to set up and use. The DH2300 has an elegant design, Gigabit Ethernet connectivity, plenty of power, and great software.

❌Skip this deal if: You need M.2 storage.

Honestly, UGREEN knocked it out of the park with the DH2300. The NAS gets a new design that looks elegant, and it's extremely easy to install hard drives inside the enclosure. The NAS is powered by a Rockchip platform, and it does a great job in regular use — I didn't see any issues whatsoever.

While it may not have some of the extras that you see on higher-end models — like M.2 SSD slots — the DH2300 is astonishingly good. If anything, the 4GB of RAM and the internals mean it isn't anywhere as limited as you'd imagine a NAS in this category to be. Realistically, if you're just looking to store your phots and videos from your phone and other data, there isn't a need to get another NAS; the DH2300 does a terrific job in this area, and you even get NFC pairing that lets you connect your phone.

The software has plenty to offer as well, and you even get container management, so you can easily install any utilities that aren't provided by default. Having tested many entry-level models over the years, the DH2300 has proven to be a revelation, and it is without a doubt the best starter NAS around today.

And with the price coming down to $167 for Black Friday, there's just no reason not to get this NAS if you're looking to get started with a home server.