UGREEN's DH2300 and DH4300 Plus are the budget NAS models you need

I like what UGREEN is doing with NAS servers; the brand made its debut in this category just a year and a half ago, but it made great momentum thanks to powerful hardware and highly customizable software. Of course, the brand's willingness to allow its customers to eschew its own software and run TrueNAS Scale has endeared it to power users, and this is one of the key reasons why I continue to use the DXP6800 Pro.

UGREEN is now turning its attention to the budget NAS category with the introduction of the 2-bay NASync DH2300 and 4-bay NASync DS4300 Plus. The DH2300 costs just $189, making it go up against the mighty DiskStation DS223j. I suggested the DD223j for anyone looking to just get started with NAS servers; it's a great starting point thanks to the affordability and software, and now the DH2300 is proving to be a legitimate alternative.

The 4-bay DH4300 Plus retails for $364 on Amazon, and it's already seeing decent momentum, becoming the number one release in this category on the retailer — no small feat. Both the DH2300 and DH4300 Plus have a sleeker design than UGREEN's traditional NAS models, and the hardware is better than just about any product in this category.

The 2-bay DH2300 has Gigabit Ethernet connectivity, and is powered by a Rockchip RK3576. It has 4GB of RAM, which is four times what you get on the DS223j, and there's a 32GB SSD pre-installed that lets you install the software. You get USB-A, USB-C, and HDMI connectivity, and as a starter NAS, there really is a lot to like.

The 4-bay DH4300 Plus comes with 8GB of RAM, 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet connectivity, and gets USB-C, USB-A, and HDMI ports. Interestingly, both models accommodate 30TB drives, and I'm using Seagate's 30TB IronWolf Pro drives in each. I'm just getting started with these NAS servers, and I'll share detailed testing notes after using the products for a while.

But what's of immediate interest is the value; both the DS2300 and DH4300 Plus make it easier than ever to start using a NAS. and the 2-bay DH2300 in particular is turning out to be a standout choice.

UGREEN DH2300 View at UGreen The DH2300 has a modern design, better hardware than any other entry-level NAS, and great software.