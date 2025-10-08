The best-selling 10GbE NAS on Amazon is down to its lowest price for Prime Day

UGREEN started making NAS servers two years ago, and it made sizeable inroads into the category. A big part of that has to do with the hardware; the brand now offers one of the best hardware packages in its class, and that has led to models like the DXP4800 Plus rivaling sales of established servers, like the DiskStation DS923+ and DS925+.

The DXP4800 Plus is a 4-bay NAS with 10 Gigabit Ethernet connectivity, Intel's Pentium Gold 8505 platform, 8GB of RAM, a 128GB SSD, and dual M.2 slots. Basically, this is one of the fastest 4-bay models around, and while it usually retails for $69, you can buy it at just $559 as part of Prime Days savings, making it a great bargain.

✅Recommended if: You need a NAS with four drive bays, two M.2 slots, and 10 Gigabit Ethernet connectivity. The Intel platform allows the DXP4800 Plus to do a great job with Plex transcodes, and the software has the basics covered.

❌Skip this deal if: You need the best NAS software.

UGREEN knows what it's doing with NAS servers, and the DXP4800 Plus has the best hardware in this category. That makes a difference, as you'll want to use a powerful NAS that's designed to last up to a decade. In my usage, the DXP4800 Plus proved to be highly reliable, and I didn't see any issues whatsoever.

The software was barebones at launch, but UGREEN rolled out updates to address this. You'll need to use Docker to install utilities like Plex, and that's a good thing. While it isn't as easy to use as DiskStation Manager, it has greater extensibility, and you can even install TrueNAS Scale if you don't like the look of the pre-installed software — that's a huge bonus.

In addition to the four drive bays, you can slot in two M.2 drives, and these can be used to store data. Overall, the DXP4800 Plus is my choice if you're looking to get a 4-bay NAS, and the Prime Day deal bringing it down to $559 means this is the ideal time to upgrade.