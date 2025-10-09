Hurry — there's still time to get this 10GbE Plex NAS

I used TerraMaster's F4-424 Max when it launched, and while hardware designs don't usually change in this category, TerraMaster did all the right things with its overhaul. The F4-424 Max looks much better than its predecessors, but that isn't the reason why it stands out — that has to do with the hardware.

The F4-424 Max is a beast of a NAS, and it is powered by the 10-core Intel Core i5 1235U platform. That's joined by 8GB of RAM, two 10 Gigabit Ethernet ports, and four drive bays in addition to dual M.2 slots. Basically, this is the most powerful NAS server in its class, and TerraMaster's TOS 6 software is much better than previous years. The F4-424 Max usually retails for $899, but it's now down to $629 — its lowest price. You'll see the discount at checkout, so if you're interested in upgrading to a new NAS, you'll want to get your hands on this thing while it's still available.

This is a 10GbE Plex upgrade

Save 30% TerraMaster F4-424 Max 10GbE Plex NAS: was $899 now $629 at Amazon I tested all 4-bay NAS models released in the last three years, and the F4-424 Max is the best of the lot — at least when it comes to the hardware. There really isn't a reason to not buy this if you're looking to upgrade to a 10GbE Plex NAS. You'll need to add the product to your cart and head to checkout to see the 30% savings to $629.

✅Recommended if: You need a 4-bay NAS server with the best hardware. The F4-424 Max has everything you need in a high-end Plex server, and the fact that there are two 10 Gigabit Ethernet ports shows just how powerful this thing is.

❌Skip this deal if: You want the best software.

The F4-424 Max is a terrific Plex server; thanks to the powerful Intel hardware and built-in transcoding, it does a great job with 4K transcodes and just about anything else. The TOS 6 software may not be the best you get in this category, but it is much better than earlier iterations, and you get a lot of useful features alongside a modern design.

Ultimately, if you want a powerful 4-bay NAS server to host Plex and store your photos, videos, and other data with relative ease, the F4-424 Max is a standout choice. The dual 10 Gigabit Ethernet connectivity is the real differentiator, and now that it's down to $629, it's a much better value.

