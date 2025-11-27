If you don't have a NAS, now is the best time to remedy that. A network attached storage server allows you to store all vital data in a centralized location, and you can also use it as a media server.

I tested dozens of NAS models over the last decade, and I now manage over 500TB of data in total. In the last two years, I've been using UGREEN's NAS servers like the DXP4800 Plus and DXP6800 Pro. UGREEN is a new entrant in this category, but it made waves thanks to its strong hardware offerings, and the DXP4800 Plus is without a shadow of a doubt one of the best NAS models you can buy today.

While the NAS usually costs $699, it is now down to just $559, bringing it down to its lowest price yet. There's no question that this is one of the best-selling NAS models available today, and if you've been waiting on this deal to go live, now is the time to act.

✅Recommended if: You need a powerful NAS. The DXP4800 Plus comes with 10 Gigabit Ethernet connectivity, all the ports you need, and it has hardware transcoding.

❌Skip this deal if: You want the best software. UGREEN is doing much better in this area now, but UGOS still has some way to go.

Obviously, the hardware is the biggest selling point of the DXP4800 Plus. UGREEN somehow managed to deliver the best hardware in this category, and having this level of power in a 4-bay NAS is just great. The 12th Gen Intel platform does a terrific job, and you get hardware transcoding, a must-have if you use Plex and need it on older devices.

The 8GB of RAM and built-in SSD that houses the OS is good to see, and you get four HDD bays, two M.2 slots, and a metal chassis that's built to last. Another differentiator is 10 Gigabit Ethernet connectivity, ensuring the NAS easily holds its own for several years to come. What I also like is that there's 2.5GbE connectivity alongside it.

I also like the sheer customizability. If you don't like the software, you can just install TrueNAS Scale on the NAS, and that's just highly convenient. This is a big deal, and it makes using the DXP4800 Plus that much more enticing, as you can easily switch out the software — this isn't the case with most NAS brands. If you need a new 4-bay NAS, there isn't anything better in this category, and you should get the DXP4800 Plus while it's still down to $559.