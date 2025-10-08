Forget Anker — this 100W GaN charger is better, and it doesn't cost as much

I have entirely too many GaN chargers, and I used UGREEN, Anker, Baseus, and a dozen or so nascent Chinese brands that are just making their debut in this category. Of the lot, UGREEN's Nexode Pro chargers have been the most reliable in the last year; I used these chargers while traveling, at home, and always have one in the bag.

The 100W variant of the Nexode Pro hits the sweet spot for most users, and it is now on sale for just $49, making it a standout value. This charger has two USB-C ports alongside a USB-A port, and it effortlessly charges three devices at once. If you need the best overall GaN charger, the 160W Nexode Pro is my recommendation, but that model is costlier at $95.

Charge in style

Save 35% UGREEN Nexode Pro 100W GaN Charger: was $75 now $49 at Amazon The Nexode Pro is my go-to GaN charger; I use the 65W charger while traveling, and use the 100W and 160W models at home. The 100W model is travel-friendly, has adequate power to charge all my devices, and works over the USB PD 3.1 protocol.

✅Recommended if: You want a reliable GaN charger to use at home and on the road. The 100W Nexode Pro has the ports you need, doesn't take up much room, and charges all your tech with relative ease.



❌Skip this deal if: You need more charging ports.

UGREEN didn't mess around with the Nexode Pro; the GaN charger is smaller than its predecessor (the standard Nexode series), and it delivers reliable power over the USB PD 3.1 protocol. The portability means you can take the charger anywhere, and with three ports in total — two USB-C and one USB-A — you can charge all of your devices without any issues.

The build quality is better than most other GaN chargers I have in my home, and that's the reason I choose to carry the Nexode Pro with me while traveling. After nearly a year of travel involving six countries, the charger is still pristine, and it continues to deliver the same reliable charging. Best of all, it lets me charge Samsung phones at 45W, making it the right charger to use with my Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Basically, if you need a new GaN charger this Prime Day, you should just get the 100W Nexode Pro while it's still on sale at $49.

