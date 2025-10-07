This Anker 3-in-1 Cube charger is 50% off in the UK and 30% off in the US — a great deal either way!

Anker has an ocean of incredible charging gear to choose from. The Anker 3-in-1 Cube MagSafe Charger is a smart solution to declutter your bedside table or working station. This 15W wireless charger has not one, not two, but three charging pads for all your gear. Since it's all wireless, you don't have to mess around with cables, maximizing convenience.

Thanks to the ongoing Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale, residents of the UK as well as the U.S. can earn major savings on this compact cuboid charging stand. You can score a sweet 50% off in the UK and 30% off in the U.S. when buying the Anker 3-in-1 Cube MagSafe Foldable Charger right now. The deal's certainly better across the pond, but 30% off still knocks the $129.99 price down to a more pleasant $90.99. Not too shabby, eh?

(Image credit: Anker)

Since the Anker 3-in-1 Cube with MagSafe 15W Foldable Charger is foldable, you can easily stow it in a bag or luggage while traveling. It's a handy little companion for your journeys, especially since you don't need to carry a myriad of extra cables.

The package includes a 5-foot-long USB-C to USB-C cable, as well as a 30W wall charger to plug in the Anker 3-in-1 Cube. While the entire station is designed for Apple products, you should be able to charge Qi and Qi2 devices on the two main wireless charging speeds. Since Qi2 is based on MagSafe, compatibility with Qi2 devices that aren't from Apple should not be an issue.

Alternatively, you can also check out similar Qi2 certified charging stations from UGREEN recommended above. UGREEN offers a very affordable 2-in-1 station with two Qi2 wireless charging pads. This model is super compact and comes in fun colors.

The brand also has a 3-in-1 charging station that comes with a 30W USB-C adapter as well as a 3.3ft USB-C charging cable in the box. It's more similar to Anker's offering and even folds just like the Anker 3-in-1 Cube, but the design is not cube-like.