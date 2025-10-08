That's not a typo - Samsung's best convertible laptop has plummeted 30% for Prime Day

This year's October Prime Day sale ends at midnight tonight, which means you only have a few more hours to take advantage of the best Samsung laptop deals this side of Black Friday. Fortunately, I'm here to cut through the fluff and tell you exactly which discounts are worth checking out and which you can skip altogether. Case in point: Amazon's sale is currently carving 30% off the Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360, a versatile workstation and one of the best convertible laptops I've ever used.

The Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 takes all of the power of the standard Book 5 Pro and packs it into a versatile flip-and-fold design, which means you can turn the Samsung laptop into a tablet in an instant (that's where the "360" comes into play).

Like many Samsung laptops, however, the Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 is pretty expensive, which is why I wouldn't miss this opportunity. The Prime Day Samsung deal drops the laptop back to its lowest price ever recorded, the only catch is that you'll need to be a Prime member to enjoy the savings.

The 'excellent' Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 just crashed to a record low price

Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 16GB/512GB: $1,349.99 $949.99 at Amazon We chose the Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 as the best convertible Samsung laptop, and it isn't hard to see why. This personal workstation boasts a powerful processor with an AMOLED touchscreen display and a rugged build, and thanks to this last-minute Prime Day deal, the laptop is 30% off!

✅Recommended if: you want a portable, rugged Samsung laptop to replace your MacBook; you want a lightning-fast device with a gorgeous touchscreen display and convertible construction.

❌Skip this deal if: you're looking for something cheaper, smaller, or more straightforward, such as a Chromebook.

The Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor with 16GB of RAM straight out of the box, plus you get a 15.6-inch AMOLED touchscreen display (with S Pen support), quad speakers with Dolby Atmos, and up to 31 hours of battery life on a single charge.

As a Samsung device, the Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 also comes with all of the latest Galaxy AI-boosted software features, such as real time translations during video calls. The laptop also features a rugged aluminum build and, perhaps most shockingly, weighs just slightly over three pounds.

Needless to say, the Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 is the perfect MacBook replacement for just about anyone who values performance with a great display to match. At $1,349.99, buying the laptop at full price could be a hard sell, but thanks to this Prime Day deal, the convertible Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 is about to reach a whole new audience.