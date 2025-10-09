You only have a few more hours to grab this IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook deal during Prime Day

Amazon's Prime Day sale is now in its second and final day, meaning you can still snag a wide range of Chromebook deals and more. For those who are in need of a super-affordable laptop, the retailer has chopped 19% off the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook, making it just $178 during the sale.

We liked the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 upon its release, especially because of its lightweight, portable build, its 1080p display, and, arguably, most of all, because of its low price tag.

Despite the low price, we found the laptop to be more powerful and smooth than expected, and while it's definitely not going to perform like those on the premium end of the spectrum, it's a pretty solid laptop for the price. It comes with 64GB of storage, a microSD slot for added storage, and around 13 hours of battery life per charge. It also has a 720p selfie camera with a physical privacy switch, a headphone jack, Bluetooth capabilities, and more, making it a worthy contender amongst today's market.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook: $219.99 $178 for Amazon Prime Day The Slim 3 is just $178 for the remainder of Amazon Prime Day, representing a solid 19% discount from the normal purchase price. This particular deal is for the configuration of the laptop with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage, though the company also offers upgraded versions with 8GB of RAM and either 256GB or 1TB of storage.

✅Recommended if: you're looking for a small, lightweight, and portable laptop with functionality for basic-level tasks; you need a laptop that has a USB-C charging port and/or a USB-A port; you've liked other Chromebooks you've had in the past and you're particularly looking for one for under $200.

❌Skip this deal if: you'd rather upgrade to one of the best Chromebooks on today's market; you want a 2-in-1 laptop that includes a touchscreen; you prefer other laptop OS options than Chrome OS.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook is a straightforward, no-frills laptop that still punches a bit above its weight. It has a 14-inch LCD screen with a 1920 x 1080 resolution and up to 300 nits of brightness.

While this discount is for the version of the Chromebook with just 64GB of eMMC storage, it also includes a microSD port in case you need additional space. It also comes with 4GB of RAM and a MediaTek Kompanio 520 CPU that really impressed us when we tried the Slim 3 out for ourselves.

This Chromebook charges using a USB-C port, offering around 13 hours of battery per charge. As for connectivity, the laptop also includes a USB-A port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and the aforementioned microSD slot. It also has a 720p HD selfie camera for video meetings, along with a privacy shutter that can be switched to a closed position when not in use.