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A rumor claims that the OnePlus Watch 4 has just passed through the EMVCo for its certification ahead of launch.

The watch is rumored to debut with a 1.5-inch LTPO AMOLED display, a 646mAh battery, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 SoC.

OnePlus teased that it had a new watch on the way last year on its website; though the illustration was minimal, it gave the impression that OPPO's Watch S could be used as its base.

It's been a few months since rumors about the OnePlus Watch 4 graced our eyes, but this one suggests development has pushed it through a crucial hoop.

Over on X, tipster Sudhanshu suggests the Chinese OEM's next wearable was spotted receiving its EMVCo certification (via Android Police). This tipster claims the OnePlus Watch 4 could feature a 1.5-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 466x466 resolution. The device may be offered in a 47mm size variant, alongside Qualcomm's Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 SoC powering its functions.

Android Central's Take The Watch 3 already had some pretty good battery life. It could run for four to six days on a single full charge. Granted, that was with its 631mAh battery. These rumors claim that could jump slightly. I'm not sure if that'll provide any meaningful longevity improvements. To the eyes, it's nice to see a larger battery because that, in theory, means you could go further and do more.

Software-wise, Google's Wear OS 5 is suspected to power the Watch 4. If true, it would be quite the disappointment, considering the Watch 3 still has OS 5, with expectations of OS 6 to hit sometime in 2026. Internally, a 646mAh battery is rumored to keep the device going throughout the day, alongside an IP69 rating for water and dust resistance.

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A concrete date for the OnePlus Watch 4 wasn't stated; however, the tipster speculates it could happen "soon," since the EMVCo certification surfaced.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The rumors allege that the OnePlus Watch 4 could feature the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 SoC. It's more likely that OnePlus is looking at Qualcomm's Snapdragon W5 series in general, since the W5 Gen 1 launched in 2022. It'd be very weird if the company opted for a chip that's four-years-old. Either way, we first started thinking about the Watch 4 in November when OnePlus teased a new watch on its website.

Android Central's Take There were some small similarities between the alleged OnePlus Watch 4 in the site's illustration and OPPO's Watch S. The crowns looked similar between the two models, which makes me feel like those old rumors were on the right track. Regardless, I think OnePlus makes some decent watches. My only issue, much like a former colleague of mine, is the company's OS cadence. It's not quick enough, and there are often delays that ruin all momentum. If that gets fixed, maybe we're cooking.

There was very little about the device to dive into, as we only had the website's illustration. However, there was speculation that OnePlus could use OPPO's Watch S as the foundation for its next model. At the time—and going by that thinking—it was theorized that the Watch 4 might feature a 1.46-inch, 3,000-nit AMOLED display. We're seeing a slightly higher display size with the rumors today, but things are still in the same ballpark.

The device's OS was also a talking point last year, as OnePlus was rather slow in rolling out Wear OS 5 to the Watch 2. Once it finally did (in January 2026, mind you), it caused nothing but problems for users. The OnePlus Watch 3 hasn't gotten Wear OS 6 yet, so if the Watch 4 arrives with OS 5, users might be in an uproar again.