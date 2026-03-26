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What you need to know

An intriguing rumor claims that Oura's Ring 5 is preparing a few changes, such as a "curvier," more ring-like design for the next model.

Its batter life might remain the same as the Ring 4; however, Oura might change its color options, as it seeks a late 2027 window.

Oura launched a portable charger for the Ring 4 and Ring 4 Ceramic, which holds up to "five full charges."

Were you expecting to hear about the Oura Ring 5? Us neither, but this report says it's on the way and shared some very early details about its look.

In a report from Android Headlines, the publication alleged source supposedly came forward with "details" about the Oura Ring 5's design and launch plans. The ring is suspected to adopt a "curvier" approach to its outer shell. The post likens it to the look and feel of a more traditional (not smart) ring from a jewelry store. Another aspect mentioned was its battery life.

Information about its battery was extremely minimal, as the alleged source claims its longevity might not change "all that much" from the Ring 4. Colors for the Ring 5 include a "Deep Rose," which is supposedly replacing the ring's Rose Gold option. However, the publication reports that this "Deep Rose" sits closer to bronze than a darker rose, which might touch on burgundy. Silver, gold, and a "matte black" are also expected to greet consumers.

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Accessories for smart rings are minimal, as you really only have their charging case. The post claims the standard charging platform you'd get with the Ring 4 is expected, as well as Oura's recently introduced portable option. Rumors boldly claim the Ring 5 may launch late in 2027 with its sights on the holidays.

It's still very early

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Oura was standing tall last year. The company reported that it surpassed 5.5 million sales, thanks to a major surge in growth in 2024. Oura's revenue also reportedly doubled, as it reached $500 million. The company was optimistic, claiming that its trajectory pointed it toward $1 billion by the end of 2025. Oura Rings are available in over 150 countries. Not to mention the fact that it also brought its rings to Amazon, which only widens its availability to consumers.

If you're curious, the portable charger mentioned in the leak first debuted early in January. Oura said it was solving a crisis. Many consumers wanted a way to give their rings a boost if they were out, but that wasn't really possible before. Now, at least for Ring 4 (Ring 4 Ceramic, too) owners, you can do that (for $99, of course). Oura highlights the case's ability to hold "up to five full charges." We're expecting a lot from the Ring 5 whenever it debuts.

A smart gestures patent was mentioned before. This could debut by way of pinching movements that the user would need to make.

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Android Central's Take

The Oura Ring really sits quite high on the smart ring totem pole. Oura's strong health features within the ring, as well as what's capable in the app, earn it that top spot. There are quite a few patents that were reportedly spotted by Oura that I encourage you to check out. It just gets my mind going about what could be possible from the Ring 5 or an eventual future model. We've got the strong health features; now we need something that pushes us further. Gesture controls, GPS tracking—something more.