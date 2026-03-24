This popular Oura and Galaxy Ring rival is returning to the US after a brief pause

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What you need to know

Ultrahuman Ring Pro is finally launching in the U.S. after resolving its patent dispute with Oura.

The Ring Pro offers up to 15 days battery life, extendable to 45 days with its charging case.

The Ring Pro starts at $349 for early buyers, with full bundle pricing going up to $479.

Ultrahuman, one of the best smart ring makers, is coming back to the U.S. with its Ring Pro.

Ultrahuman showcased its Ring Pro last month, and while the company revealed all the features and opened pre-orders in some markets, the U.S. was notably missing from the list. This was partly due to Ultrahuman's patent dispute with Oura.

Ultrahuman has been in a legal battle with Oura since late 2025 over patent issues. In 2025, the U.S. International Trade Commission ruled in favour of Oura, stating that Ultrahuman and other smart ring makers infringed on aspects of Oura's internal architecture and design.

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This prevented Ultrahuman from importing and selling its devices in the States. However, it now appears those issues have been resolved, as the company's new Ring Pro is available for pre-order in the U.S.

(Image credit: Ultrahuman)

The Ultrahuman Ring Pro offers several features you don't typically see on smartwatches. The company claims up to 15 days of battery life on a single charge, which can extend to over 45 days with the charging case — something that was lacking on the previous Ultrahuman Ring Air.

The charging case also includes a Find My-like tracking ability with an integrated speaker, as well as a proximity tracker, so you can locate it via the app.

Like the previous generation, there's no subscription fee attached to the smart ring, although Ultrahuman does offer optional paid plug-ins through its app. As for upgrades, the Ring Pro includes a dual-core processor, a redesigned heart rate sensor, and up to 250 days of on-device health data storage.

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As for pricing, the Ultrahuman Ring Pro will be available at $349 for the first 1,000 customers. After the pre-order period ends, it'll cost $399 and will only include a mini charger in the box, with the charging case sold separately for $100.

You'll be able to buy the full bundle for $479. Ultrahuman says the Ring Pro will start shipping on May 15.

Android Central's Take

I've always preferred Ultrahuman's smart rings over other brands. The experience feels more complete, and it doesn't charge a subscription fee like Oura. I'm looking forward to seeing how the Ring Pro performs in real-world use.