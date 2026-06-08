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What you need to know

Boox announced the Go 6 (Gen 2), a paper-like eReader with a 6-inch 300 PPI display and an InkSensor Plus Stylus.

This device offers a glare-free screen for readers enjoying daytime reading and adjustable front lights to keep readers going day or night.

The Boox Go 6 (Gen 2) is available for pre-order for $199.

Reading is good for you, and Boox is making the act easy for those looking to get through chapter after chapter or travel.

Earlier this morning (June 8), Boox shared a press release highlighting the launch of the Go 6 (Gen2) ePaper reader. Right off the bat, it's easy to see how small and light this device is. Boox states the Go 6 (Gen 2) features a 6-inch display that's pocketable and easy to transport. With soft curves and a unique "back shell with tactile grooves," the Go 6 weighs in at 160g.

What's eye-catching about Boox eReaders, aside from their design, is the screen. Its latest reader still provides an easy-on-the-eyes monochrome paper display at 300 PPI. Boox states this display boasts high definition, ensuring your reading or Play Store browsing remains "crisp and soothing." This display is also glare-free, which is a good thing for readers looking to relax during the day in the sun.

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What's more, Boox states it equipped the Go 6 (Gen 2) with adjustable front lights. This ensures readers can tune their reading experience for the day and night. NeoReader is included with this device, giving users the option of customizing "fonts and fine-tune margins."

(Image credit: Boox)

When it comes to reading, the Go 6 (Gen 2) acts like a notebook (or your physical copy). Users can mark up a book, underline sentences that speak to them, or create notes directly on the story's pages. Moreover, the eReader comes with its own Notes app for reminders, to-do lists, and more. Drawing is another capability the Go 6 (Gen 2) offers, but none of this is possible without the InkSense Plus Stylus.

Boox integrated a side button onto this stylus, as well as Type-C charging, replaceable pen tips, and G-sensor auto-wake.

Get lost in a story

(Image credit: Boox)

With Android OS, the Boox Go 6 (Gen 2) gives users access to the Google Play Store. Despite is being primarily an eReader, users can still download their favorite apps. The device's octa-core CPU is credited for its smooth navigation and app opening. What's more, users have been given 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage for apps and books. Additionally, there's a microSD slot to expand the device's storage.

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Inside, the device is equipped with a 1,500mAh battery. Boox states it can last for several days on a single maximum charge.

The Boox Go 6 (Gen 2) is available for pre-order today (June 8) in the U.S. and the EU for $199 (€199.99). Consumers will find it in purple, white, and grey (Plum, Shell, and Stone).

Android Central's Take

Color mess impressed with the latest Boox eReader. For people who enjoy smaller screens, I think this might fit the bill. It's a paper eReader that's easy on the eyes, and can carry all of your digitl books wherever you go. It sounds like just the thing for travelers or people who want to read outside in the summer or during the night. I like this as a device that's useful for night reading, specifically. It makes it so you're not disturbing anyone sleeping around you. It's personal, and you can keep reading your stories.