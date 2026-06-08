Three of my favorite Android e-readers are at their lowest price EVER, thanks to this exclusive early Prime Day deal

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Most nights of the week, I find myself snuggled up to my family in bed, catching up on the latest manga or reading a book using one of the many Bigme e-readers I've got. Why do I have so many, you wonder? Since each of these devices is a radically different size, I use them for several different reasons, and since they're all powered by Android and include the Google Play Store, they can run all of the apps I love, sync my progress in books, and do basically everything I want them to.

Better yet, all three of these devices are currently at their lowest price ever ahead of Prime Day 2026, a four-day sales event that runs June 23-26 this year. Don't believe me? Just click that "price history" button on the Amazon listing to see for yourself! To make things even better, Bigme sent us over a special code that'll get you an extra 5% off each of these three devices.

For the Bigme B10 Color (that's the largest one pictured above), that means an extra $32.95 off the already low price. The B7 Color is an extra $13.72 off, while the Hibreak Pro Color smartphone is an extra $22.23 off when you use the code B99ZD7WO at checkout. This special code lasts until June 30, 2026, at 11:59 PM PDT, so you've got a bit of time to decide (or save up) to grab one of these phenomenal e-readers.

Save $28.18 Bigme B7 Color: was $289 now $260.82 at Amazon Grab the perfect-sized 7-inch color e-reader you've been waiting for! With the Google Play Store included, all your favorite apps work perfectly, and a fast refresh rate means your content looks great, too. Grab that extra 5% off discount with code B99ZD7WO. At checkout on Amazon, click the payments section, then tap the promos link and enter the code. Valid until June 30, 2026, at 11:59 PM PDT.

The Bigme B7 Color is likely the best pick for most people and just so happens to be the least expensive model on this list. This one is a more standard e-reader size at 7 inches, like a Kindle Colorsoft, but I like Bigme's design better for three reasons.

First, Bigme puts the hand-holding portion on the side rather than the bottom. I find this to be a lot more comfortable when reading, especially if I'm resting it on a pillow or something. Second, it has customizable physical buttons on the front that can be used for turning pages, adjusting the brightness, and more. And third, the metal frame feels cool to the touch, something I always enjoyed about the more expensive Kindle Oasis models.

This one also ships with a stylus that can be used to take notes, and writing on the textured E Ink display feels more like writing on paper than a traditional LCD or OLED tablet. Battery life is more like a tablet than a barebones Kindle-like e-reader since it can run full apps, though, so you'll be charging this once or twice a week with regular use instead of once every few weeks like with a Kindle.

Save $92.95 Bigme B10 Color: was $719 now $626.05 at Amazon Whether you're using it to read manga and comics, browsing the web, or treating it more like an eye-friendly laptop replacement, the B10 Color is ready to impress. Grab that extra 5% off discount with code B99ZD7WO. At checkout on Amazon, click the payments section, then tap the promos link and enter the code. Valid until June 30, 2026, at 11:59 PM PDT.

Bigme's B10 Color is a big boy tablet in more ways than one, and while I primarily use mine to read manga, I've used it to take notes and do some web browsing when I don't want to be bothered to find my phone or laptop.

The B10 Color's E Ink screen looks brilliant in any light and, unlike a traditional LCD/OLED tablet or computer, can be used in the sunlight without draining the battery heavily. That's because E Ink absorbs and reflects external light, making it look and feel more like using paper, while traditional displays can only shine light from behind the display (or directly from the pixels).

I got my first color E Ink tablet last year, and this one is an upgrade from that experience in every way, particularly the battery life. The customizable capacitive keys on the front are also a great addition, and I'm always surprised how often I find myself using them, considering smartphones haven't had keys like this for a long time.