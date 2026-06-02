Amazon just confirmed Prime Day 2026 — the deals start sooner than you think, and it'll be a great time to buy new tech following recent price increases

Click for next article

What you need to know

Amazon Prime Day 2026 runs June 23–26, arriving earlier than usual and lasting four full days.

Shoppers can expect deals on Android phones, laptops, smart TVs, wearables, and Amazon devices.

Prime membership is required to access discounts, with deals beginning at 12:01 a.m. PDT on June 23.

It's time to get your wishlists ready, as Amazon has finally revealed the dates for Prime Day 2026.

Amazon has now confirmed Prime Day 2026 will run from June 23 through June 26, which means we're now just a few weeks away from one of the biggest shopping events of the year. Interestingly, Amazon is also hosting Prime Day earlier than usual.

In previous years, the event typically took place in July, but this year it's arriving in June instead. That's likely because Amazon wanted to avoid overlapping with major events like the FIFA World Cup and the 250th anniversary of U.S. Independence Day.

As always, there will be plenty of deals across categories. Amazon says shoppers can expect discounts of up to 40% on smart TVs, up to 40% off select laptops from Asus and HP, and deals on some of the best Android phones.

(Image credit: Andrew Martonik / Android Central)

If you're into health and fitness tech, there could also be discounts on devices like the Fitbit Air and various smartwatches. And, of course, Amazon's own products, including Echo Show devices, Fire TV products, and the Kindle lineup, are expected to be heavily discounted as well.

As usual, you'll need an Amazon Prime membership to access Prime Day deals. Amazon says the event kicks off at 12:01 a.m. PDT on June 23 and runs through June 26.

And as always, we'll be keeping an eye on the best deals throughout the event. Given how many products we test on a regular basis, we'll also be highlighting the offers that are actually worth your money.

Android Central's Take

If I am being completely honest, this is probably one of the years where I'd seriously consider picking up tech during Prime Day. Prices across the industry have been steadily increasing lately, and it doesn't really look like things are getting cheaper anytime soon.

If Amazon delivers the kind of discounts it's promising, Prime Day 2026 could end up being one of the better opportunities to save on tech this year.