After the US, Amazon's Alexa Plus launches in Canada with features tailored for local users

Amazon's Alexa Plus has officially launched in Canada, following its launch in the U.S. earlier this year. According to the e-commerce giant, the new and improved AI model is all set to be "smarter, more conversational, more capable."

Amazon states that the Canadian edition of Alexa Plus is specifically tailored to the country's culture. It is said to recognize regional slang, keep up with Canadian sports teams, and know the local music and culture. Which means it can confidently handle unique Canadian subjects like questions about your favorite hockey team or musician.

Compared to the first model, Alexa Plus is said to be more intuitive, conversational, and you can talk to it more naturally. For instance, you can say things like, “I’m cold,” and Alexa+ knows to turn up the heat, or “It’s dark,” and the lights come on automatically, instead of saying an entire sentence.

Additionally, with Alexa Plus, users can get their trip itineraries with Fodors, news from CBC, and also connect to Canadian arts/music, and online shopping with suggestions. Amazon also states that partnerships with Yelp, Uber Eats, Suno, and TripAdvisor are in the works.

For music, you can simply ask, “Alexa, play my favourite artist,” and it will start on your nearest Echo Show. If you move to another area, like the living room, you can continue the music by saying, “Alexa, move the music here.”

Amazon says that Alexa Plus will understand the user's daily routine, travel preferences, or how you like to unwind after work, and will use that information to plan your work more smoothly.

So much so that Alexa will recognize when you've had a stressful day at work and might set a relaxing atmosphere by dimming the lights and playing your favourite music, followed by suggesting a brief pre-sleep meditation. The new AI is more intuitive, start warming your home before you arrive, start the coffee when you wake, or flag when a favourite show drops a new episode

"This is what we call ambient AI: technology that empowers you without getting in your way, without distracting you from what matters most," Amazon added in its press release.

That said, Alexa Plus has already rolled out to Canadians and costs $27.99 per month, but is free for all Prime members.