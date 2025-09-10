Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search so you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

What you need to know

Amazon is developing AR smart glasses codenamed 'Jayhawk' to compete with Meta and Google.

Delivery-focused AR glasses, named 'Amelia', aim to enhance package sorting and delivery efficiency.

Planned launch for consumer glasses expected in late 2026 or early 2027, facing tough competition.

Amazon seems to be widening its scope of products, as word on the street is that the e-commerce and tech company is developing its own pair of AR smart glasses, going up against the bigwigs like Meta, which has already established strong roots in the market.

Two people with knowledge of Amazon's AR plans, and who have also worked on the wearable, told The Information that Amazon’s glasses are internally codenamed "Jayhawk." Amazon's AR glasses will allegedly have built-in microphones, speakers, a camera, and a full-color display only in one eye. As for what these glasses would look like, the publication says that they will be less bulky and sleek.

Additionally, the company is also working on another pair of AR glasses specifically designed for its delivery drivers, to help drivers sort and deliver packages, the website noted. Amazon has codenamed these glasses "Amelia," and they are expected to look and work differently when compared to the consumer pair.

These driver-focused smart glasses are expected to display delivery instructions directly on their screens, guiding workers to parcel destinations, which minimizes the need for them to reach for their phones.

(Image credit: Luna (@Lunayian) on X)

Looks like Amazon might be stepping into Meta's territory with these new products, as the company is reportedly prepping to unveil a couple of new smartglasses, including the Hypernova smart glasses, the Gen-3 Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses, at the Meta Connect conference on September 17th.

The source told The Information that the e-commerce giant is using AR display technology from a Chinese firm called Meta-Bounds. And the same technology would be used in both consumer and driver-focused glasses; however, the delivery worker model might look a bit more rugged than the ones that will be sold to the public.

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

While we don't know how much these AR glasses could cost, the website notes that the company is aiming for a late 2026 or early 2027 launch. Furthermore, the device for delivery partners could be released as soon as the second quarter of 2026, and Amazon initially plans to make around 100,000 units, the news site stated.

Amazon seems to be taking the fight to Meta and also Google, which recently showed off its AR glasses prototype at I/O this year. The pair was able to give directions, provide live translation, click pictures, and more. If Amazon is indeed working on getting its own pair of glasses, it's set to face some serious competition.