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What you need to know

Boox announced the launch of the Go 10.3 (Gen 2) E-Ink tablet, which offers an extremely thin 4.6mm build (Standard version).

The tablet arrives in two variations: Lumi and Standard, which offer a backlight for the former and the typical ink-on-surface experience for the latter.

Consumers can find the Boox Go 10.3 (Gen 2) available for $449 (Lumi) and $429 (Standard).

The world of E-Ink readers is getting another addition with a Boox announcement that brings a Gen 2 to a Go tablet model.

Earlier this morning (Mar 17), Boox announced in a press release that it has launched the Go 10.3 (Gen 2) tablet reader. Right off the bat, Boox states this E-Ink tablet offers two variations: the Lumi and the Standard. The former delivers a front-light experience, while the latter forgoes that, offering a true ink-on-surface experience. Boox adds that its Standard Go 10.3 (Gen 2) boasts "exceptional clarity under direct sunlight." However, the Lumi version "incorporates adjustable dual-tone front lights," such as cool daylight tones and warm amber hues.

Android Central's Take The inclusion of choice here for the Go 10.3 is a major standout for me. Boox has some pretty attractive E-Ink readers, so much so that a person such as myself, whose never owned one, would consider it. Typically, you'd expect the Standard experience, an ink-on-surface tablet. With the backlight, all of a sudden, its uses jump up a level, outside of the conventional "I need some external light source."

Another major highlight for the Go 10.3 (Gen 2) is that Boox has shaved down its thickness to 4.6mm for the Standard version (4.8mm Lumi). Despite this, Boox says users will find a decent 3,700mAh battery with estimations of lasting "weeks on a single charge," though this doesn't account for connectivity (Wi-Fi or Bluetooth).

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Reading is good, but writing pairs with it quite well. Boox announces that both tablet variations bring an InkSense Plus stylus with support for 4,096 pressure sensitivity levels and tilt recognition. The post adds that users will have a few writing tools to utilize, like Lasso, Insert, Outlines, and Tags.

The latest E-Ink reader

(Image credit: Boox)

Boox highlights its Go 10.3's position as a device for "digital nomads." It states that with its sunlight clarity and focused tools, the tablet could come in handy for users looking to get away from traditional screens. The reader's display is designed to assist with screen fatigue due to its simulation of regular ink on a surface. Internally, users will have Android 15 and access to the Google Play Store to get them through their reading or work tasks.

Android Central's Take It's nothing new that a Boox tablet supports the Google Play Store; however, it's still worth talking about positively. Being able to grab one of these and still find the useful reading, writing, and productivity tools you'd have on your phone is a major plus. Moreover, Boox's support for a wide range of digital file formats hones in on that "digital nomad" mantra.

Boox states that it upgraded this tablet with an Octa-core processor, which should aid in multitasking and app performance. The Go 10.3 (Gen 2)'s Lumi and Standard models feature 64GB of storage and support "26 digital file formats." Moreover, the tablets arrive with the NeoReader app built in, for "customizable reading and annotation capabilities for digital books."

U.S. consumers can find the Boox Go 10.3 (Gen 2) available for $449 (Lumi) and $429 (Standard).