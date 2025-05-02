What you need to know

Boox appears to be on a product-launching spree. After recently dropping portable e-readers, the company now has a new E Ink monitor dubbed Mira Pro (Color Version), which is now available to purchase.

It is a 25.3-inch monitor that claims to have paper-like visuals alongside rich colors. The latest monitor is aimed at professionals, programmers, students, and those who spend a lot of time on screens, as it offers an eye-friendly design.

(Image credit: Boox)

The Mira Pro (Color Version) happens to be the first color monitor and an upgrade over the monochrome Mira Pro. It also features the Kaleidoscope 3 — the same as the Kobo Libra Color — color ePaper screen that claims to offer soft colors, which should work for tasks demanding color differentiation like “reviewing color-coded dashboards, analyzing data, or working with complex graphics.” The same screen was featured in the recent Boox Go Color 7 e-reader.

The massive 25.3-inch can be used as a primary or secondary screen and supports split-screen multitasking. Then there’s adjustable dual-tone front lights to ensure readability in all lighting conditions and further making it eye-friendly.

The monitor further utilizes Boox Super Refresh technology that increases refresh rates alongside having four preset refresh modes. “The Mira software allows further fine-tuning of Refresh Speed, Dark Color Enhancement, and Light Color Filter for truly customized viewing.”

(Image credit: Boox)

The Mira Pro (Color Version) is also port-friendly as it features HDMI, Mini HDMI, USB Type-C, DP, and DC ports. The monitor supports all major operating systems like Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS, and iPadOS.

Additionally, the monitor also features dual speakers, an ergonomic stand for height adjustment alongside support for tilt, and pivot modes for preferred comfortable viewing. The VESA interface also enables the monitor to be mounted on a wall or desk.

As for pricing, the Boox Mira Pro (Color Version) is already available for purchase and retails at $1899.99.