Boox reveals stunning color ePaper tablet that's just 5.3mm thin

What you need to know

Onyx’s new Boox Tab X C is a color, ePaper tablet with a refreshed thin design and Android 13 support.

It’s a color E-ink offering will full support for Google Play Store apps, giving it flexibility compared to basic e-readers.

However, the Onyx Boox Tab X C’s price tag could be a deterrent for interested buyers.

Onyx is here with a new ePaper tablet in its popular Boox lineup, the Boox Tab X C, which is a premium offering supporting color and an ultra-thin design. Starting at $819.99, the Boox Tab X C is available for purchase starting today. It’s a thin and light tablet measuring just 5.3mm thick, all while offering Android 13 support and an E-ink color display.

The tablet is a new refresh of the Boox Tab X, a black-and-white E-ink tablet with Android 11 and a thicker build. By comparison, the Boox Tab X C is thinner, runs a new version of Android, and adds the color E-ink screen. The Onyx Boox Tab X C could be for the person who wants an E-ink tablet or reading device without compromise. With support for Android and Google Play Store apps, as well as a color screen, the Onyx Boox can do almost everything a traditional Android tablet could.

For specs, the tablet has a 13.3-inch Kaleido 3 E Ink color display that’s about the size of A4 paper. This means you could use it for reading, looking at documents and PDFs, or taking notes without dealing with wonky aspect ratios. It features 150 pixels-per-inch (ppi) when using color, which is upped to 300ppi when in black-and-white mode.

The company says the Boox Tab X C is built with “an advanced octa-core processor, 6GB of RAM, and exclusive BSR technology” that adds up to deliver “exceptional multitasking capabilities.” It comes with an upgraded InkSpire stylus for note-taking and annotating, and you get a free magnetic case when buying from the Boox store.

The Onyx Boox Tab X E-ink tablet. (Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

Priced at over $800, the Boox Tab X C is in the same category as top iPad, Samsung Galaxy Tab, and OnePlus Pad models. That could make it a tough sell, as you’re getting an Android version that’s three years out-of-date and less processing power. Still, it’s important to remember what the Boox Tab X C is and who it’s designed for.

This is for fans of E-ink readers and tablets who want the performance and openness of Android, all in a compact package. They can be easier on the eyes and feel more natural compared to LCD or OLED tablets.