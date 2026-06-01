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Best Buy Canada reportedly slipped up and revealed the assumed launch date for the Google Home Speaker.

The listing claims the device will debut on June 25, 2026; however, this has since been removed from the product listing.

Google revealed the Home Speaker during its big Gemini for Home announcement in October, stating the AI will be its backbone, and it will arrive for $99 in the U.S.

I/O 2026 came and went without so much as a peep about Google's next smart speaker, but it looks like a retailer's got that covered.

Over the weekend, it was reported that a Canadian product page (accidentally?) revealed when the market might see the Google Home Speaker debut. A post by 9to5Google highlights this, stating it discovered a product page on Best Buy Canada for the Google Home Speaker. The store lists the device in Hazel and Porcelain, but the kicker is the "Release Date: June 25, 2026" marker.

Android Central's Take It makes sense that Best Buy likely slipped up with the reveal date and removed it as soon as it realized the mistake. I was expecting to see something about the Home Speaker during I/O, but Google was surprisingly quiet. It'll be interesting to see where Gemini for Home is by then, too.

The product is listed for $139. You'll have to remember that this is in CAD, not USD. The publication did some extra digging, noting that this date doesn't appear on the U.S. Best Buy website. However, this date is also no longer appearing on the Canadian version. We checked today (Jun 1), and the retailer has removed the date, likely because it wasn't supposed to be shown yet.

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The rest of the product listing is pretty standard, offering a small blurb: "Brilliant 360-degree sound meets Gemini magic in this Google Home smart speaker. Gemini Live lets you get expert help, chat naturally, and brainstorm ideas (subscription required)." Google then went into some specifications for the speaker.

A true AI speaker

(Image credit: Google)

A conversational home speaker describes Google's next device to a T. The company announced the speaker late last year when Gemini for Home debuted. Gemini is at the core of this Home Speaker, which has been equipped with "custom processing" to handle a user's tasks. As far as its design goes, the Home Speaker is fairly simple with a rounded design and a lively ring light beneath.

This ring light is for Gemini. Google says it will provide visual feedback while the AI is listening, "reasoning," or responding to your question. Curiously, Google's Canadian Best Buy listing didn't show all four colors. It only showed Hazel and Porcelain, even though Google teased the product in Jade and Berry, too.

The Home Speaker was teased to arrive in "Spring 2026," but it's looking more like Summer 2026 (unless things change?). Google is also going to integrate the Home Speaker with the TV Streamer, which it states was a highly requested feature.

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Gemini for Home entered early access in the Home app shortly after its October 2025 announcement. Since then, the company has worked on it tirelessly, rolling out consistent updates for months. The latest makes it possible to create automations based on your camera events.