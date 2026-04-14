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What you need to know

Google shared details about another smart home update rolling out this week, that makes Gemini more capable at playing the right songs and playlists.

More updates for Gemini's understanding are included, as the AI can now use context clues to understand the user's intent to better complete a task.

The AI's management is also taking a step up, as it can now edit lists appropriately, while also completing complex, multi-step tasks.

Google's smart home environment has been rolling with updates, and another update is arriving for users in mid-April.

Google shared details about its Home app update this week, stating users can expect four key improvements. Its changelog offers more insight, as the first update involves your media and playlist support. The overall support isn't changing; however, it's Gemini's ability to find and play the song or playlist you requested that's getting an upgrade. Google says the AI should still be able to play the song/playlist you requested, even if you made a mistake or if you're in a "noisy environment."

Once more, Google's focusing its efforts on improving the understanding side of Gemini. This update makes it possible for Gemini to "combine context clues to better understand your intent, so it can choose the right action." Google intends for this small update to improve its ability to follow commands for controlling devices, playing music, and more. Additionally, Gemini should interrupt you less by waiting for your command to finish before speaking.

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Gemini has also been upgraded to respond to questions about the time and date much more quickly.

As an AI assistant, Gemini's ability to organize and manage lists/tasks is getting a needed update. Google says the AI can now handle "more complex requests and better understand exactly which item or list you are referring to." Editing lists and handling complex tasks, such as multi-step instructions, have been improved.

Another round on Google

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The parenting and digital well-being side of Google Home is getting a small touch-up. Parents can now pause device access or limit screen time for "supervised and guest accounts." As far as bug fixes are concerned, this mid-April patch brings a Thermostat settings UI refresh, specifically for its temperature slider. Users with iOS devices are receiving a reliability fix for their camera connection, as well as a clearer timeline.

April's been busy; on the first day of the month, Gemini for Home received an update that made the AI-integrated software feel a little less robotic. Exact commands became a thing of the past, as users no longer need to be so precise and stiff. Instead, Gemini can now understand more casual speech/phrases when you're asking it to do something. What's more, Google finally gave Workspace accounts the Home app support they've been missing.

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Workspace account users can now set up Nest devices, invite others to their "home," and more.

Android Central's Take

I don't think anyone can deny that Google's placed a brighter spotlight on its smart home environment. The updates that it's coming with, some of which I'm sure have been vocalized by users, are arriving fast and furiously. Probably the most important updates concern Gemini. Its ability to understand, its ability to respond quicker. These improvements are on equal ground (personally), as they can make or break your experience. No one wants to keep repeating themselves to an AI.