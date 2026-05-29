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What you need to know

After One UI 8.5, rumors say Samsung could introduce more S26 AI features on the Galaxy S25 series.

It's been reported that the June security update could bring Samsung's Priority and Summary AI notifications.

One UI 8.5 started rolling out for several of Samsung's past-gen phones earlier in May.

There's some talk on social media that the "next-gen" Galaxy AI features the Galaxy S25 received this month won't be all we can expect.

Rumors got underway this week, thanks to a post by Tarun Vats who claims Samsung's next update could introduce more Galaxy AI features on the S25 (via SamMobile). Like most companies, Samsung works on monthly security patches for its supported devices. Vats claims that the Korean OEM's June update could bring two missing Galaxy AI features: Priority and Summarize Notifications.

The post reminds users that these two features are available on the Galaxy S26 series; however, the One UI 8.5 patch did not include them for the S25. Even Vats themselves suggest caution surrounding this leak, as it may or may not happen next month. Users were quick to respond to the rumors, asking if anything similar would hit the Galaxy S24 series.

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